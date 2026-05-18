Decades of Neglect Leaves Millions of People with COPD at Risk--National COPD Leaders Call for Urgent Policy Action

Leading respiratory health organizations urge implementation of COPD National Action Plan at the American Thoracic Society annual meeting

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, has been neglected in federal health policy for decades, leaving millions of Americans trapped in a cycle of worsening disease, preventable hospitalizations and premature death. COPD advocacy leaders warn that failure to act will result in rising health care costs, increased strain on families and avoidable loss of life.

Speak Up for COPD

"COPD is one of the deadliest and most costly chronic diseases in America, yet it remains dramatically underprioritized in federal health policy," said Tonya Winders, Head, Speak Up for COPD. "Every delayed diagnosis, every preventable exacerbation and every avoidable hospitalization represent a failure of the system to intervene early and effectively. Behind every statistic is a person losing quality of life, a family under strain and a health system paying the price for delayed action. We cannot afford to keep ignoring COPD."

COPD now affects between 16 and 26 million diagnosed and undiagnosed Americans and is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, driving approximately 1.8 million acute inpatient hospitalizations each year, with more than one in five patients readmitted within 30 days. Each flare-up of the disease causes permanent and cumulative harm to lung function, with studies showing that only 50% of people are alive within 3.6 years of their first severe exacerbation. Despite this burden, COPD remains one of the most underfunded and overlooked chronic diseases, with more than 150 conditions receiving greater federal research investment.

COPD already costs the U.S. health care system an estimated $30 billion annually, a figure projected to rise to more than $60 billion by 2029 if current trends continue. These costs are driven not by early intervention, but by repeated hospital admissions and readmissions following preventable flareups.

"COPD is a growing public health crisis that demands immediate attention," said Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation, Speak Up for COPD Steering Committee Member. "The scale of this response must be proportionate to the disease's burden and death toll. We have an opportunity to change the trajectory of this disease's impact, but it will require awareness, earlier intervention and a commitment to prioritizing COPD at the state and federal levels."

Coalition leaders called on policymakers to implement the COPD National Action Plan, first introduced in 2018, which outlines a comprehensive strategy to improve diagnosis, treatment and care coordination nationwide.

"This is a moment for policymakers to act. We have a clear path forward through the COPD National Action Plan," said Sarah Hoffman, Director, COPD Action Alliance. "But without policy action millions of Americans will continue to face unnecessary barriers to care."

"People living with COPD are speaking up and what they're telling us is clear: the system is not working for them," said Joe Morrison, CEO, Right2Breathe. "It's time to listen to those voices and take action to remove these barriers."

About COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, deteriorates people's lung function – restricting airflow, making it increasingly difficult to breathe and potentially affecting every facet of a person's life.

About the COPD Action Alliance

The COPD Action Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by COPD. Through collaboration with health care providers, patient advocacy groups, researchers and policymakers, the Alliance works to advance awareness, education and policy solutions that improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care coordination for COPD nationwide. Learn more at www.copdactionalliance.org.

About Speak Up for COPD

The Speak Up for COPD campaign is intended to raise awareness and understanding of COPD amongst policymakers and health care decision makers by amplifying the voices of patients, the COPD community and the public. The one critical goal is to establish COPD as a public health priority. Learn more at www.SpeakUpforCOPD.com.

Speak Up for COPD is supported by a coalition of partners* across the non-profit sector and pharmaceutical industry to establish COPD as a public health priority. Funding is provided by pharmaceutical industry partners. All partners contribute time and expertise to the coalition activities.

*Coalition partners: Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP), International Federation on Ageing (IFA), COPD Foundation, International Coalition of Respiratory Nurses (ICRN), International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), with funding from AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi, Regeneron, and GSK.

SOURCE COPD Action Alliance