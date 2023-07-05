DECAL, Path2College to Award Four Georgia Children with Money for College

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year, the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan have partnered to offer Georgia children an opportunity to win money for college through the We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes. The We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes opened July 1, and parents, grandparents and guardians have until July 31 to enter for a chance to win.

"We are proud to partner with the Department of Early Care and Learning to promote financial planning for education through the We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "Our mission at the Georgia Student Finance Commission is to help students pursue higher education with the least out-of-pocket costs possible. This sweepstakes has awarded nearly $50,000 to Georgia children for their college savings, while increasing awareness of the benefits of saving regularly over time."

Parents, grandparents and guardians can enter at www.path2college529.com/wecare . The sweepstakes will award four Georgia children with a $1,529 college savings contribution. One winner will be randomly selected from each of four regions in Georgia – Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. Each winner's child care program will also be awarded $1,529.

"Once again, it's time for the Georgia Student Finance Commission's We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes to highlight Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan. I encourage child care providers to spread the word about the Sweepstakes, and I hope families will enter for a chance to win $1,529 to support their child's educational or career goals," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. "DECAL begins laying the academic foundation for a child's educational career, and Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan lays a financial foundation on which that child's educational dreams can be built."

The sweepstakes is open to Georgia residents who are at least 18 years of age and are the parent, legal guardian or grandparent of a child aged thirteen or younger who is enrolled in a DECAL-licensed program.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan. FPS-2963343PR-O0623X

