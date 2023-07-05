DECAL, Path2College to Award Four Georgia Children with Money for College

News provided by

Path2College

05 Jul, 2023, 14:01 ET

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year, the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan have partnered to offer Georgia children an opportunity to win money for college through the We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes. The We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes opened July 1, and parents, grandparents and guardians have until July 31 to enter for a chance to win.

"We are proud to partner with the Department of Early Care and Learning to promote financial planning for education through the We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "Our mission at the Georgia Student Finance Commission is to help students pursue higher education with the least out-of-pocket costs possible. This sweepstakes has awarded nearly $50,000 to Georgia children for their college savings, while increasing awareness of the benefits of saving regularly over time."

Parents, grandparents and guardians can enter at www.path2college529.com/wecare. The sweepstakes will award four Georgia children with a $1,529 college savings contribution. One winner will be randomly selected from each of four regions in Georgia – Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia. Each winner's child care program will also be awarded $1,529.

"Once again, it's time for the Georgia Student Finance Commission's We Care, Child Care Sweepstakes to highlight Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan. I encourage child care providers to spread the word about the Sweepstakes, and I hope families will enter for a chance to win $1,529 to support their child's educational or career goals," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. "DECAL begins laying the academic foundation for a child's educational career, and Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan lays a financial foundation on which that child's educational dreams can be built."

The sweepstakes is open to Georgia residents who are at least 18 years of age and are the parent, legal guardian or grandparent of a child aged thirteen or younger who is enrolled in a DECAL-licensed program.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan. FPS-2963343PR-O0623X

SOURCE Path2College

Also from this source

Savannah Baby Celebrates First Birthday with $5,529 for College As Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes Winner

Georgia Families Surpass $2 Billion Spent on Education Through Path2College 529 Plan Savings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.