Savannah Baby Celebrates First Birthday with $5,529 for College As Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes Winner

News provided by

Path2College

27 Jun, 2023, 19:46 ET

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savannah baby Keira Harris celebrated her first birthday with a $5,529 contribution to her college savings and a $1,529 contribution to St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital, the hospital where she was born. Harris won Georgia's 2022 Path2College 529 Plan Newborn Sweepstakes sponsored by the state's Path2College Plan.

"Empowering our daughters to pursue their dreams is priceless, and we saw the 529 Sweepstakes entry as an incredible opportunity to invest in their potential," said Rachel Harris, Keira's mom.

The Path2College 529 Plan Newborn Sweepstakes has awarded more than $60,000 to Georgia children's college savings since it was established in 2011.

"We are proud to promote financial planning for education through the Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. "This sweepstakes encourages parents and grandparents to focus on saving for education early. Saving regularly over time makes a significant impact and helps build a strong financial foundation."

The Sweepstakes has also awarded nearly $17,000 to Georgia hospitals.

"We are very happy for Keira and thankful for the Path2College donation. Access to healthcare resources for mothers and babies is essential to their future health and development. These funds will help support our commitment to providing the latest advancements in care so that babies start with the brightest future possible," said Meredith Scaccia, Director of Mary Telfair Women's Hospital at St. Joseph's/Candler.

This year's promotion, the 2023 Newborn Sweepstakes, is currently available, and parents, grandparents and guardians who welcome a new baby in 2023 can enter the Newborn Sweepstakes at www.path2college529.com until April 14, 2024. Visit Path2College529.com to see the official rules and prize details. Entrants must be legal residents or taxpayers of Georgia and at least 18 years of age to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.

To learn more about Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses please see the Plan Description at path2college529.com. Read it carefully. Investments in the Plan are neither insured nor guaranteed and there is the risk of investment loss. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for the Path2College 529 Plan. FPS-2962958PR-O0623X

SOURCE Path2College

