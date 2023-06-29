Decanters Centrifuges Market worth $2.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Decanters Centrifuges Market by Type (Two-Phase Centrifuge, Three-Phase Centrifuge), Application (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage), Design Type, & Region - Global Forecast 2028", is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2028. Demand for high-Quality Olive Oil, expansion of the food and beverage industry, Increasing Demand for pharmaceutical Separation, Expansion of Renewable Energy Sources, Advancements in automation and Digitalization, and Growing demand for Water and wastewater treatment, provide growth opportunities for Decanters Centrifuges Market.

Chemical, by application, is expected to be the most significant Decanters Centrifuges Market segment during the forecast period.

the chemical segment is expected to be the most significant in the Decanters Centrifuges Market during the forecast period due to the high demand for efficient manufacturing processes, scalability, improved safety, the complexity of pharmaceutical molecules, and sustainability requirements in the pharmaceutical industry. Stringent regulations and the need for sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry further contribute to the significance of pharmaceutical synthesis in the Decanters Centrifuges Market.

The vertical is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Decanters Centrifuges Market segment, by design type, during the forecast period.

The vertical segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Decanters Centrifuges Market segment by design type during the forecast period, due to optimized separation efficiency. In a vertical decanter centrifuge, the bowl is oriented vertically, and the solids settle at the bottom while the liquid phase overflows from the top, vertical decanter centrifuges typically have a smaller footprint compared to horizontal designs, this accessibility makes routine maintenance tasks, such as replacing wear parts or cleaning the bowl, more straightforward. The simplified maintenance process can reduce downtime and improve overall operational efficiency.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Decanters Centrifuges Market, by region, during the forecast period.

Europe region is experiencing the fastest growing segment in the Decanters Centrifuges Market due to the strong industrial and manufacturing sectors, coupled with stringent environmental regulations and a focus on sustainability, which contribute to the region's potential for growth in the decanter centrifuge market. With increased industrial activity, industries such as wastewater treatment, chemical processing, and food and beverage production require efficient separation technologies. Europe has been actively pushing ecological practises and energy efficiency. Decanter centrifuges have benefits including less energy usage and effective solid-liquid separation, which are in line with Europe's emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. The circular economy, which emphasizes lowering waste output, reusing resources, and recycling, has been actively promoted by Europe. Decanter centrifuges are essential for facilitating the recovery of valuable materials from a variety of industrial processes and advancing the goals of the circular economy.

Market Players :

The key global players in the decanters centrifuges market include GEA (Germany), Flottweg SE (Germany), Pieralisi (Italy), Alfa Laval (Sweden), ANDRITZ (Austria).

