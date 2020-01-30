DeCaro Auctions International to Auction Elegant Las Vegas Estate

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a two-story estate without reserve. Located on the Summerlin TPC Golf Course in the upscale and gated community of Tournament Hills, the nearly 15,500-square-foot luxury home at 9021 Grove Crest Lane includes 6 bedrooms and 11 baths.

The grand entry foyer presents sweeping views of regal columns, sparkling chandeliers, and an ornate stairway leading to the second level. Extraordinary spaces include the gourmet kitchen, banquet-size dining room, formal library with hand-carved woodwork, wine cellar, screening room, and a residential elevator. Located on the second floor, the resort-like owner's suite comes with a private sitting area, his-and-hers baths and closets, a personal fitness room and large outdoor balcony which overlooks the swimming pool, cabanas, and the outdoor kitchen. Beyond this gracious estate, the grounds span over ¾-acre.

In addition to this Absolute Auction opportunity, the future homeowner will be able to take advantage of Nevada's tax advantages, including no personal or corporate income tax, inventory tax, or franchise tax. "This a great opportunity for agents to bring to their clients who want a second home with major tax benefits," says Jeff Rhoades, Business Development Director at DeCaro Auctions International. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

