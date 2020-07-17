DeCaro Auctions International To Auction Elegant Santa Barbara, California Estate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8th, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a timeless modern estate, selling without reserve to the highest bidder. Located in the exclusive and gated Hope Ranch enclave, 4558 Via Esperanza, Santa Barbara, California sits on approximately 5.7 acres and was designed by Barry Berkus, whom Architectural Digest named him one of the world's "top 100 architects."

Set on a private knoll-top, the approximately 5,098 square-foot luxury estate includes 5 bedrooms and 6 baths. Soaring ceilings and walls of glass offer magnificent panoramic views of the nearby ocean, islands and mountains. Seamless indoor-outdoor living captures the essence of Santa Barbara living. This estate captures the perfect balance between modern elegance and coastal living.

With the sought after serenity that buyers are seeking, the property is complete with a pool, tennis / basketball court and the opportunity to enjoy miles of equestrian riding trails. In addition to this Absolute Auction opportunity, the future homeowner will treasure the privacy and tranquility that the property offers, while appreciating world class dining, shopping and entertainment in historic Santa Barbara. "Buyers today are looking for an opportunity to live in a private, spacious home that offers a multitude of spa and resort amenities and this property provides it all and more," says Diana DeCaro, Executive Vice President at DeCaro Auctions International. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

About DeCaro Auctions International:

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With an unmatched reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers.

For details, visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com 1.800.332.3767.

