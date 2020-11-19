Decaro Auctions International To Auction Massive Coastline Property

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9th, DeCaro Auctions International will auction the world's most magnificent property Truly Absolute and without reserve. "Paradiso Del Mare," located at 2905 and 9525 Calle Real, Gaviota / Santa Barbara, California, consists of approximately 207 acres with approximately 1.5 +/- miles of direct ocean frontage. The property may afford the opportunity for significant tax benefits through conservation and boasts incredible panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Sited perfectly just north of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, minutes from the Santa Barbara Airport and only minutes to downtown Santa Barbara, this property offers a rare opportunity to own an extraordinary piece of land along the world-renowned California coast.