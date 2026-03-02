Decentralized Clinical Trial Validates Novel "Fasting Mimetic" Formulation for Cardiometabolic Health

Peer-reviewed randomized controlled study by People Science and Mimio Health, published in Nature Scientific Reports

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People Science today announced the publication of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted with Mimio Health in Nature Scientific Reports, marking an important step forward in the scientific exploration of nutrient-sensing metabolic biology.

Scientific Reports, Mimio publication Fasting Mimetics, FIrst page

The study evaluated a novel daily supplement formulation designed to selectively activate biological pathways associated with fasting—such as autophagy and metabolic repair—without requiring dietary restriction. Rather than attempting to replicate fasting behaviorally, the formulation targets underlying molecular signals using a proprietary blend of biomolecules, including spermidine, nicotinamide, palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), and oleoylethanolamide (OEA).

Over eight weeks, the intervention produced statistically significant improvements in multiple cardiometabolic biomarkers compared with placebo, including Total Cholesterol, LDL, Oxidized LDL, and Fasting Glucose. Participants receiving the active formulation also reported greater satiety, indicating improved appetite regulation in an older population with elevated metabolic risk. The supplement was shown to be safe and well-tolerated for daily use.

Taken together, the findings provide clinical evidence that components of fasting biology can be engaged through targeted nutritional intervention—opening new possibilities for studying and refining metabolic repair pathways in populations for whom fasting is impractical or contraindicated.

"Validating a metabolic intervention like this typically requires a controlled clinical setting, but we wanted to prove efficacy in the real world," said Dr. Chris Rhodes, PhD, CEO of Mimio Health. "People Science allowed us to conduct a rigorous, gold-standard trial directly in participants' homes. The data we gathered not only confirmed our mechanism of action but showed that our formulation can deliver the benefits of fasting to the population that needs it most."

Study Highlights

Design: Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, decentralized clinical trial (RCT).

8 weeks. Participants: 42 adults (Average age 62 ± 4 years) with elevated BMI and HbA1c were recruited, with high retention rates.

42 adults (Average age 62 ± 4 years) with elevated BMI and HbA1c were recruited, with high retention rates. Endpoints: Biological: Comprehensive metabolic blood panels (Lipids, Glucose, Inflammation). Subjective: Appetite and Satiety (Visual Analog Scale), Energy levels. Safety: Comprehensive metabolic panel and adverse event monitoring.

Results: Significant reductions in Total Cholesterol, LDL, Oxidized LDL, and Fasting Glucose vs. placebo. 91% of participants in the active group reported improved mealtime appetite regulation (vs. 47% in placebo). Confirmed safety and tolerability for daily use.

Full publication: Nature Scientific Reports ( DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-38495-7 )

Enabling the Next Phase of Metabolic Research

Beyond the biological outcomes, the study highlights the growing role of decentralized clinical trials in advancing complex metabolic science. Using People Science's Chloe platform, the trial successfully conducted remote biosampling, daily-dosing adherence, and biomarker analysis entirely in participants' homes, demonstrating that high-fidelity clinical research can be conducted outside traditional research centers without compromising rigor.

"This work shows that we can investigate sophisticated biological mechanisms in real-world conditions and still meet the highest scientific standards," said Dr. Noah Craft, MD, PhD, Co-CEO of People Science. "By combining decentralized infrastructure with biomarker-driven endpoints, we're able to move more quickly from hypothesis to evidence, and, importantly, to identify where the science should go next."

The publication establishes a clinically validated starting point for future investigations into fasting-associated biology, including longer-term studies, mechanistic refinement, and exploration across additional metabolic populations. Rather than serving as a conclusion, the findings signal the emergence of a more precise, accessible approach to studying metabolic resilience and repair.

About People Science People Science is a technology-enabled clinical research organization pioneering the next generation of decentralized trials. Its proprietary platform, Chloe, enables rapid, scalable, and scientifically rigorous studies for innovators in consumer health and wellness. Learn more: www.peoplescience.health .

About Mimio Health Mimio Health is a nutritechnology company dedicated to decoding human biology to enhance healthspan. Their flagship formulation was developed to mimic the cellular and metabolic benefits of 36-hour fasting, making the benefits of regenerative biology accessible to everyone without the difficulty of fasting. Learn more at www.mimiohealth.com .

