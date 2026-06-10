Decentralized Ventilation System Market Size to Cross USD 11.32 Billion by 2031 -- Retrofit & Renovation Segment Leads as Europe Commands 39% Global Share | Arizton

Decentralized Ventilation System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Energy Recovery, Installation & Mounting, End-User, Deployment Type, and Regional Forecast, 2026–2031

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decentralised ventilation systems (DVS) market is growing as building owners increasingly prioritize indoor air quality and energy efficiency at the same time. As retrofit projects and energy-efficient building upgrades accelerate, room-level ventilation systems with heat recovery are becoming a preferred solution for improving airflow while reducing energy loss. According to recent research by Arizton, the market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $11.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. Demand is further supported by rising pressure to improve building efficiency, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimating that building operations account for around 30% of global final energy use and 26% of energy-related emissions.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/decentralized-ventilation-system-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market

Pages- 195

Region- 5

Countries-24

Company- 30

Segment-6

Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market Snapshot

Market Size (2031) USD 11.32 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 8.5 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 4.90 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Energy Recovery, Installation and Mounting, End-User, Commercial End-User, Deployment Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

Decentralized Ventilation Manufacturers Accelerate Product Launches and Market Expansion

Mitsubishi Electric continued expanding its Lossnay Single Room VL100 Series, strengthening its presence in retrofit, small new-build, and space-constrained ventilation applications as demand for single-room HRV/ERV systems grows.

Zehnder Group renewed its partnership with Small Planet Supply and Hayward Lumber to expand indoor air quality and ventilation solutions across California, strengthening residential and room-level market reach.

Broan-NuTone launched its AI Series fresh-air system at IBS 2025, featuring self-balancing technology to simplify installation and improve ventilation performance in residential and multifamily projects.

Lunos introduced Luisa, an AI-powered support agent designed to provide verified guidance for decentralized residential ventilation, improving partner support and specification efficiency.

Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5124

Heat Recovery is Shifting from Feature to Purchase Requirement

Buyer preference is increasingly shifting toward high-efficiency ventilation systems, with heat recovery performance becoming a key buying factor across residential and commercial buildings. Stricter efficiency standards, including the Passive House Institute's August 2025 requirement of at least 75% dry-heat recovery efficiency for small ventilation systems, are further strengthening this shift and influencing product selection. To meet these requirements, manufacturers are innovating with space-saving designs. For example, Rehau's Geneo Inovent integrates ventilation directly into the window frame, making heat-recovery ventilation easier to install in space-constrained buildings without losing valuable space.

Retrofit Demand is Accelerating the Shift Toward Decentralized Ventilation

Retrofit and renovation projects are strengthening demand for decentralized and ductless ventilation systems, as building upgrades continue to favor room-by-room installation over complex centralized alternatives. This approach is especially valuable for occupied buildings where central ducting can be expensive, disruptive, and structurally difficult to install. Supporting this shift, the European Commission's Renovation Wave aims to renovate 35 million buildings by 2030 and at least double annual renovation rates, creating strong growth opportunities for energy-efficient ventilation solutions. Major suppliers such as Trox are increasingly positioning their portfolios to capture rising refurbishment demand.

Smart Ventilation and Localized Product Design are Emerging as Key Competitive Priorities

Competition is Shifting Toward Intelligent Ventilation Systems – Market focus is moving beyond basic air exchange toward sensor-led, multi-room ventilation systems capable of monitoring occupancy, humidity, and real-time air quality (VOCs) to improve efficiency and indoor comfort.

Market focus is moving beyond basic air exchange toward sensor-led, multi-room ventilation systems capable of monitoring occupancy, humidity, and real-time air quality (VOCs) to improve efficiency and indoor comfort. Localized Product Design is Becoming a Competitive Advantage– Manufacturers are increasingly adapting ventilation systems to regional housing formats and efficiency standards, with product designs tailored to space constraints, retrofit needs, and local building requirements.

Regional Demand Patterns are Reshaping Ventilation Market Growth

Europe accounted for approximately 39% of the global market, supported by one of the world's strongest building renovation pipelines and a dense concentration of decentralized ventilation system manufacturers, reinforcing demand for energy-efficient and heat recovery ventilation systems. At the same time, APAC growth is being shaped by scale, led by China and Japan, where rapid urban housing development, high-density residential projects, and tightening building energy-efficiency standards continue to strengthen ventilation demand. Japan's mandatory energy standards for new homes and rising indoor air quality (IAQ) awareness in China, supported by a strong local manufacturing ecosystem, are further accelerating adoption of room-level and heat recovery ventilation systems.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5124

Key Growth Segments in the Decentralized Ventilation Systems Market

Energy Recovery : The systems with heat recovery show the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.20%.

: The systems with heat recovery show the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.20%. Installation and Mounting : The wall-mounted segment accounted for the largest market share of around 56% in 2025

: The wall-mounted segment accounted for the largest market share of around 56% in 2025 End-User : The commercial segment shows the highest growth in the global decentralized ventilation systems market

: The commercial segment shows the highest growth in the global ventilation systems market Commercial End-User : The education institutions segment dominates and accounts for the largest market share.

: The education institutions segment dominates and accounts for the largest market share. Deployment Type : The Retrofit and renovation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

: The Retrofit and renovation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Geography: Europe region accounted for the largest global decentralized ventilation systems market share of around 39%.

Top Companies in the Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market

Midea

Panasonic

Carrier

Systemair

Volution Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Haier

Zehnder

Broan NuTone

RenewAire

Aldes

Aereco

LUNOS

inVENters

VENTS

Blauberg

Soler & Palau

Helios

Meltem

MAICO Ventilatoren

Marley

GetAir

DUKA

Vallox

Brink

Siegenia

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the growth rate of the global decentralized ventilation systems market?

ventilation systems market? What are the key trends in the global decentralized ventilation systems market?

ventilation systems market? Which region dominates the global decentralized ventilation systems market?

ventilation systems market? How big is the global decentralized ventilation systems market?

ventilation systems market? Who are the major players in the global decentralized ventilation systems market?

Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

Europe HVAC Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-hvac-market

Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-hvac-maintenance-and-services-market

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Us

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Call: +1 312-680-2940

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence