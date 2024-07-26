Dechert and Wharton Executive Education Launch Groundbreaking Business Program Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP recently sent 50 mid-level associates from around the globe to the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for three days of intensive learning, case studies and more.

Led by esteemed Wharton professors on the Philadelphia campus, the program was designed to deepen client relationships and anticipate risks by enhancing participating lawyers' understanding of clients' businesses. Through a blend of classroom lectures and interactive exercises, participants explored key issues such as corporate finance, private equity, future global business trends and business strategy, bringing these topics to life.

"Several Dechert partners, our professional development team and Wharton faculty worked closely together to curate a meaningful and valuable program for our associates," said Christina Sarchio, deputy chair of global talent at Dechert. "We wanted our associates to know that exceptional client service goes beyond providing great legal advice. It requires a deep understanding of our clients' businesses to offer tailored solutions and deliver outstanding results."

"The purpose of the program was to equip the participants with a comprehensive set of business skills, ranging from corporate finance and private equity all the way to global, corporate and competitive strategy," said Emilie Feldman, the academic director of the program and a professor of management at the Wharton School. "My hope is that the associates came away from the program with a deeper understanding of the strategic and financial issues their clients face, enabling them to serve client needs more effectively and comprehensively."

"An aspect of emphasis at the Wharton Business Program for Dechert was the importance of developing strong cross-practice group relationships in both social and professional settings," said associate Alexander Andrews. "I enjoyed reconnecting with (and, in some instances, meeting for the first time) my Dechert colleagues in different practice groups and discussing our unique experiences at the firm, the matters on which we work and the clients that we represent."

"I thought the Wharton program was really helpful," said Philadelphia associate Tooba Hussain. "There was a balance of specific details on topics such as private equity, corporate finance and strategy, as well as marketing ourselves and thinking about growing our careers as lawyers."

"This program is an example of our commitment to excellent client service and to our associates' professional development," said Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's Corporate and Securities practice. "Our hope is that those who participated will leave with new skills and ways of thinking they can apply to their practice – for their own benefit, the benefit of the whole firm and, most importantly, the benefit of our clients."

