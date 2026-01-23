Dechert Attracts Large Partner Group, Including Leading U.S. Complex Litigation Practice, and Will Open Offices in Chicago and Dallas

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP has kicked off 2026 by welcoming more than 20 new lateral partners, including a preeminent U.S. complex litigation practice and Chambers Band 1 accounting defense practice. This group is led by Mike Poulos, who most recently served as partner in charge of global strategy and a member of the executive committee at a leading law firm. He will join Dechert as vice chair and global head of strategy. The new partners practice in litigation, transaction, intellectual property and employment and will be resident in Dechert's New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. offices and soon-to-be-opened offices in Chicago and Dallas.

"We are thrilled to have this marquee group who have worked together for many years join Dechert. Mike and all the partners could not be a better addition to the firm as we grow our stellar litigation, corporate, intellectual property and labor and employment practices and continue to take a sector lens to address our clients' complex business and legal needs," said Mark Thierfelder, Dechert co-chair.

"I am incredibly excited to join Dechert, integrate with firm leadership and help continue the firm's upward trajectory. At the same time, I am grateful for my time at my previous firm. We joined Dechert because we felt aligned with firm leadership on our approaches to strategic growth, the firm has experienced impressive performance, and we see opportunities to grow on the Dechert platform. In my role as global head of strategy, I also look forward to helping the firm build on its recent success and continue to grow in other strategically important areas as well," said Mr. Poulos.

Seth Friedman and Tim Hoeffner will co-chair the new accounting defense practice. Seasoned trial lawyer Bill Donovan will chair Dechert's growing class action practice and will reside in the firm's Los Angeles office. Rachel Cowen will join Nicolle Jacoby and Philippe Thomas as co-chair of the labor and employment practice. And Christina Martini will join as co-chair of Dechert's intellectual property practice, alongside current Dechert chair Kassie Helm.

Corporate and securities partner Joanna Lin and senior counsel Wilson Chu joined the firm in early January to launch Dechert's corporate and M&A practice in Dallas. With the new laterals, Dechert will have five partners in Dallas specializing in complex litigation, corporate governance and M&A.

"With our strategic plan gaining significant traction over the last two years, as reflected in part in the firm's significantly improved performance, this group of talented lateral partners will help us further capitalize on the most promising opportunities to build the firm and help business leaders lead," said Dave Forti, co-chair. "We are confident that this group will be successful because of its strategic and cultural fit with the firm – and we look forward to additional growth to come."

This announcement comes on the heels of other key Dechert lateral hires. Veteran trial attorney Randy Mastro joined as co-chair of the securities and complex litigation team in New York from his most recent position as First Deputy Mayor of New York City. Jim Wetwiska, a veteran energy and technology trial lawyer with deep experience in commercial transactions will build out Dechert's Houston office, which will be opening shortly. Jarlath Pratt joined the firm as a corporate and securities partner in London to enhance the firm's global private capital and sovereign wealth fund capabilities. And David Marcinkus, financial services group partner in Washington, D.C., previously with the SEC, will lend his experience with business development companies and closed-end funds to bolster the firm's permanent capital and private credit practice.

