Dechert Expands Litigation Practice to Houston with Trial Attorney Jim Wetwiska

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that it has hired Jim Wetwiska, a first-chair energy and technology trial lawyer and a trusted board advisor in commercial transactions, to establish the firm's upcoming Houston office.

Mr. Wetwiska focuses on complex business, energy, product liability and software litigation, including business torts, health care, contract disputes and intellectual property. He routinely represents companies in the energy, waste and recycling, transportation and logistics, and heavy equipment industries as well as health care entities.

Mr. Wetwiska has significant jury trial experience in commercial matters, with significant victories as both a plaintiff and defendant in jurisdictions across the United States. He has also handled arbitrations throughout the world and has litigated substantial oil and gas matters arising out of transactions in Europe, the United States and West Africa. Mr. Wetwiska is similarly experienced in intellectual property litigation within the chemical, oil and oil service industries as well as in advising public boards on significant strategic transactions.

"Jim is an outstanding trial lawyer with significant board room experience. He will be a fantastic asset to our current client base and we are very excited to expand the firm's client relationships in Houston," said Dechert co-chair Mark Thierfelder.

"Dechert's strong litigation platform and resources make it the ideal home for my energy and technology practice. Its strong M&A and private capital platform will also benefit my clients and enable me to deliver results in Houston and around the globe," said Mr. Wetwiska.

This announcement comes on the heels of other key Dechert lateral hires. Veteran trial attorney Randy Mastro joined as co-chair of the securities and complex litigation team in New York from his most recent position as First Deputy Mayor of New York City. Jarlath Pratt joined the firm as a corporate and securities partner in London to enhance the firm's global private capital and sovereign wealth fund capabilities. And David Marcinkus, financial services group partner in Washington, D.C., previously with the SEC, will lend his experience with business development companies and closed-end funds to bolster the firm's permanent capital and private credit practice.

Dechert litigators win some of the largest and most complex domestic and multi-jurisdictional disputes in the world. The firm's global litigation practice is comprised of more than 225 lawyers across the globe, combining the knowledge and experience of former law clerks and government officials, top litigators from top-ranked firms and stellar homegrown talent.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP