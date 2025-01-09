Dechert Bolsters Healthcare and Life Sciences Expertise with Addition of Jennifer Csik Hutchens

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Jennifer Csik Hutchens as a partner in its corporate and securities practice, further bolstering the firm's capabilities in healthcare and life sciences transactions and regulatory work. Ms. Hutchens leads Dechert's healthcare regulatory practice and is a leader in the firm's healthcare industry practice and cross-practice group healthcare initiatives. She is based in the firm's Charlotte office.

Jennifer Csik Hutchens

"Jennifer's deep expertise in healthcare transactions and regulatory work, especially in advising private equity and other strategic clients, aligns perfectly with our strategic goal to deepen engagement with clients in the healthcare and life sciences sectors," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the firm. Her extensive experience and robust industry network will be invaluable as we continue to focus on expanding our healthcare and life sciences capabilities," said Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice. "Jennifer's client-centric approach and focus on cutting edge topics in the industry make her a natural fit for Dechert. Her skills will be particularly valuable to our private equity and other clients in this sector as she helps them navigate complex regulatory landscapes and implement innovative, first-of-their-kind solutions and transactions."

Ms. Hutchens joins Dechert from an international law firm, where she served as global head of healthcare and life sciences. She began her legal career at a Charlotte-based firm, becoming a partner and co-chair of its healthcare practice in 2015. Ms. Hutchens provides broad transactional experience, offering commercially practical and responsive counsel on joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, healthcare contracting, and other collaboration transactions. Her regulatory practice focuses on navigating complex healthcare laws and regulations and providing comprehensive compliance advice. She advises strategic entities, including hospitals and healthcare companies, institutional investors, private equity-backed healthcare funds, portfolio companies, and roll-up networks.

"Dechert's strategic direction and leading platform provide the perfect environment for me to elevate my practice and best serve my clients," said Ms. Hutchens. "I am excited about the opportunities to further develop an industry-leading healthcare practice at Dechert and to contribute to the firm's continued growth in the healthcare and life sciences space."

A summa cum laude graduate of both Duke University and the Duke University School of Law, Ms. Hutchens has been recognized by the Best Lawyers of America in healthcare law since 2015 and ranked Band 2 in healthcare by Chambers USA in North Carolina since 2018. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the American Health Law Association (AHLA), including as a member of AHLA's finance committee.

Dechert has been at the forefront of advising private equity firms for over 40 years and ranked among the top law firms for U.S. and Global PE Buyouts and Global M&A by Bloomberg, Mergermarket and Refinitiv. With more than 350 private equity and private investment clients, we have unique insights into how the industry has evolved and where it's going next. Our global team advises private equity, private credit and other alternative asset managers on flexible solutions at every phase of the investment life cycle.

Dechert's life sciences group delivers industry expertise and commercial judgment to help leading life sciences and healthcare companies navigate their most complex and demanding transactional, intellectual property and litigation matters. Our global multi-disciplinary team has the reach, resources and experience to provide comprehensive transactional, regulatory and dispute resolution services anywhere in the world. Learn more.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

SOURCE Dechert LLP