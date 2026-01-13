Dechert Expands Market-Leading BDC and Closed-End Fund Capabilities with Arrival of Former SEC Counsel David Marcinkus

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of David Marcinkus as a partner in its financial services group. Mr. Marcinkus' expertise in business development companies (BDCs) and closed-end funds not only adds strategically important and in-demand skills to the group but also further bolsters the firm's permanent capital and private credit practice. Mr. Marcinkus will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

"We continue to expand our best-in-class platform for asset managers operating in today's most dynamic markets, and Dave's arrival is central to that vision," said Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "His regulatory insight and deep experience with BDCs will be a significant addition to our permanent capital and private credit teams, reinforcing our ability to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions."

"Dave brings exactly the kind of deep expertise that strengthens our ability to deliver for clients navigating increasingly complex capital structures," said Chris Christian, co-chair of Dechert's financial services group. "His arrival enhances a permanent capital practice that's been at the cutting edge since BDCs were first authorized in 1980 and positions us even better for where these markets are heading."

Mr. Marcinkus joins Dechert from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he most recently served as Counsel to the Chairman. Over the course of his SEC career, Mr. Marcinkus played a central role in key regulatory initiatives, including closed-end fund and BDC offering reforms, co-investment orders and the fund valuation rule. Mr. Marcinkus has also worked in both private practice and in-house at a major asset management firm.

"Dechert's reputation in permanent capital and private credit is unmatched, and I'm thrilled to be joining a team that's at the forefront of these rapidly evolving markets," said Mr. Marcinkus. "The firm's collaborative culture and strategic vision align perfectly with my own approach, and I'm eager to help drive the next phase of growth for the practice."

Dechert has advised private credit clients for more than 30 years, helping them to innovate and thrive as the industry has grown into a complex and diverse US$3 trillion market. We create value on the full spectrum of strategies and sub-strategies, including asset-based, distressed debt, permanent capital, direct lending, subordinated debt, specialty financing, special situations and venture debt. With more than 80% of Private Debt Investor's top 100 private credit firms as clients, we offer market-leading fund formation, financing, regulatory, M&A and tax expertise across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

