Dechra Announces Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC®) Acceptance of VETRADENT® Dental Wipes for Dogs, Recognizing Proven Tartar Control Performance

VETRADENT® Dental Wipes are scientifically formulated with patented Biotrate® Technology to help reduce plaque and tartar.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechra, a global leader in veterinary specialty care, is proud to announce VETRADENT® Dental Wipes for Dogs have been awarded the VOHC Seal of Acceptance. This recognition signifies that VETRADENT® Dental Wipes met the rigorous clinical standards established by the VOHC to demonstrate effective tartar control in dogs.

Vetradent Dental Wipes

The American Veterinary Dental College (AVDC) Board approved the recommendation to grant the VOHC Seal of Acceptance for worldwide use in both consumer and veterinary markets. While VETRADENT® Dental Wipes are marketed for both dogs and cats, the VOHC Seal of Acceptance applies specifically to use in dogs, based on the clinical data submitted.

"We are thrilled to receive the VOHC Seal for our VETRADENT® Dental Wipes," said Dr. Tara Culley, Dental Medical Affairs Lead, Dechra. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to supporting veterinarians and pet owners with high quality, evidence- based dental care products that promote better long-term oral health."

Dental disease is on the rise

Dental disease is one of the most common pet health issues. Nine out of ten dogs suffer from periodontal disease by the time they are 1 year old,1 so there is a need for preventative oral care products and professional veterinary services. "The Vetradent® wipes are my number one recommended dental product to control plaque and tartar," said Dr. Jan Bellows, DVM, Dipl. AVDC, ABVP.

In addition to VETRADENT® Dental Wipes for Dogs, other VETRADENT® products that have received the VOHC Seal of Acceptance include:

VETRADENT® Liquid Water Additive*

VETRADENT® Powder Water Additive*

About VETRADENT® Dental Wipes for Dogs

VETRADENT® Dental Wipes are designed to support oral hygiene by reducing tartar buildup. Clinical studies demonstrated statistically significant reductions in plaque, tartar, and gingivitis scores.2 The large size makes it easy for pet owners to use, and they're free of xylitol, alcohol, and chlorhexidine.

Important Safety Information

For use in dogs and cats only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. To obtain a full Safety Data Sheet, contact Dechra at 1-866-933-2472.

About Dechra

Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products, dedicated to supporting veterinarians, pet owners, and the animals they care for. For more information, visit www.dechra-us.com.

*VETRADENT® Dental Wipes, Powder Water Additive & Liquid Water Additive have been awarded the VOHC Seal of Acceptance. VOHC Acceptance claim achieved in dogs only. Claim achieved for Powder Water Additive and Liquid Water Additive with monthly brushing in accordance with trial design.

© 2026, Dechra Veterinary Products LLC., all rights reserved. Dechra is a registered trademark of Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited. VETRADENT® is a registered trademark of Dechra Veterinary Products, LLC. All other trademarks are registered trademarks of their respective owners. M-00326

