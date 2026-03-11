Dechra to Establish Global Headquarters in Boston, Strengthening U.S. Leadership and Innovation Presence

Move locates global leadership base in one of the world's leading life sciences ecosystems while advancing remote-first collaboration model

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechra, a global leader in veterinary specialty care, today announced plans to relocate its global headquarters from Northwich, England, to Boston, Mass., positioning its executive leadership and strategic operations in one of the world's premier innovation hubs.

The human-animal bond is at the heart of Dechra's purpose to sustainably advance animal health and welfare globally. Rendering of future collaboration hub based on current environment.

The relocation reflects Dechra's continued investment in the growing North American market and its ambition to accelerate growth in veterinary specialty care. Boston's dynamic life sciences ecosystem, deep talent pool, and global connectivity make it a strategic location for the company's next chapter.

"As a pioneer in life sciences and innovation, Boston represents an exciting new chapter for Dechra," said Jesper Nordengaard, Dechra Chief Executive Officer, who will be based in Boston as part of the transition. "Our new headquarters will serve as a center of gravity for strategic decision-making and purposeful collaboration. The Boston ecosystem strengthens our ability to collaborate across markets, connect with partners and customers, and unlock our full growth potential."

Dechra's 28,000+ square foot space is located in Boston's Seaport District. The space will be designed as a state-of-the-art technology-enabled collaboration hub supporting the company's remote-first operating model that promotes flexibility in both work schedule and location. While the majority of employees will continue to work remotely or in hybrid arrangements, the Boston headquarters will be rooted in purposeful presence and anchor global meetings, cross-functional collaboration, and innovation initiatives.

"Massachusetts is the global hub for life sciences innovation, and Dechra's decision to establish its global headquarters in Boston is another powerful example of why companies choose to grow here," said Governor Maura Healey. "Our world-class research institutions, talented workforce, and collaborative innovation ecosystem create the ideal environment for companies advancing breakthroughs in health and science. We are proud to welcome Dechra's leadership to Boston and look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Leaders across Massachusetts' life sciences and business communities also welcomed the announcement:

"Dechra's decision to locate its global headquarters in Boston underscores Massachusetts' leadership in life sciences and our ability to attract companies at the forefront of innovation. Boston offers a unique combination of talent, industry partnerships, and global connectivity that allows companies to scale and collaborate," said Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "As a state full of caring pet owners, it's especially fitting to welcome a company dedicated to keeping our dogs, cats, and other companions healthy. We're excited to welcome Dechra to Massachusetts and look forward to supporting its work to advance veterinary specialty care and animal health worldwide."

"MassBio is pleased to welcome Dechra to Massachusetts as it establishes its global headquarters in Boston. The Commonwealth's leadership in life sciences is driven by a uniquely collaborative ecosystem that brings together industry, academia, and healthcare to advance innovation," said Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, CEO and President MassBio. "We look forward to Dechra contributing to the region's strength in translational science and helping bring new discoveries closer to real-world impact."

The new headquarters is expected to be operational by June 2026.

As part of this transition, Dechra will consolidate its existing U.S. office footprint in Kansas City, Kan. and Portland, Maine, aligning with its remote-first, inclusive culture. Office transitions will occur in phases to ensure continuity of operations and support for employees.

In the United Kingdom, Dechra is proposing to consolidate its Northwich and Sansaw offices into a new Manchester location, which will serve as a key collaboration hub for the company's European and International operations, including some corporate functions. Dechra will announce further details later in 2026.

The move underscores Dechra's long-term commitment to innovation, global collaboration, and the sustainable improvement of animal health and welfare worldwide.

About Dechra

Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality veterinary products to support animal health and welfare worldwide. For more information, visit www.dechra.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Dorsch, Sr. Director, North America Communications, Dechra

Tel: 913-914-6903

Email: [email protected]

Jonny Armstrong, VP, Global Corporate Communications, Dechra

Tel: +44 (0) 748 406 4053

Email : [email protected]

@DechraUS

www.facebook.com/dechraus

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929649/Dechra_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929650/Dechra_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919560/5854169/Dechra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dechra