Decibel Announces Launch of Premium Brand "Pressed by Qwest" and New Flower, Vape, and Concentrate Products

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSX-V: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce the launch of its high-end concentrate brand, "Pressed by Qwest", and new dried flower, pre-roll, vape, and concentrate products.

"The launch of Pressed by Qwest marks our first step into the premium concentrate category, mirroring our approach with Qwest in dried flower, we are bringing rare cultivars, high-standard craft quality, and choice to consumers." said Cody Church, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Decibel. "Our strategic focus remains on expanding our market share as we launch our premium cannabis 2.0 products and increasing our flower capacity from 1,800 kg to 9,000 kg over this year."

New Flower Products

In the second half of 2021, Decibel will launch a brand-new set of rare cultivars under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands. Frequent rotation of unique genetics that deliver high THC, terpenes and exceptional taste and effect is core to the Qwest Family of Brands product strategy. The Company expects to launch seven new cultivars in 2021 as well as, a new high THC, pre-milled flower product under the Blendcraft by Qwest Brand.

Qwest Family of Brands

Within the next month Decibel will begin the roll out of its new cultivar and dried flower program across all registered provinces:

Qwest Reserve Sunset MAC a cross of Sunset Sherbet and MAC1 with the first lot at 28.5% THC





Qwest Stuffed French Toast a cross of Cookies & Cream and French Toast with the first lot at 24% THC





Blendcraft by Qwest milled flower bag that includes a blend of cultivars with a THC range of 23 – 29%

General Admission

Entry into the pre-roll category with two SKUs, with General Admission Kootenay Fruit large format, multi-packs

Thunderchild operations are tracking well, and quality remains at Qwest standards as Decibel works towards reaching full run rate production. Early-stage harvests have been slightly above management expectations for yield and harvested crops have tested between 24% – 28.5% THC. Notable operational highlights include:

Completed the eighth harvest since commencement of operations





10 of 20 grow rooms planted and at various stages of cultivation (50% of total facility planted)





Anticipating run rate of eight harvests per month from the Thunderchild facility by August 2021

New Vape and Concentrate Products

Decibel is committed to consistent innovation and premiumization in the concentrate and vape categories. The launch of Pressed by Qwest, a concentrate focused brand under the Qwest Family of Brands, allows Decibel to have a format focused brand, concentrate consumers can trust to deliver exceptional quality.

Pressed by Qwest

In June and July, Decibel will begin its roll out of premium live concentrates under Pressed by Qwest across all registered provinces:

Purple Papaya Gems & Juice (aka. Diamonds & Sauce)





Apricot Kush Gems & Juice (aka. Diamonds & Sauce)





Apricot Kush Live Sugar

General Admission

Despite launching early Q4'20, General Admission has achieved 10% market share in Q1'21 through consistent, consumer insight led innovation at approachable pricing. Live resin vapes will lead premiumization in the vape category with General Admission at the forefront.

Kootenay Fruit Live Resin Vape launched in AB, BC, SK in May, and ON in July





Guava Chemdawg Live Resin Vape launching in July

Link to Decibel's Investor Presentation

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the company's product release expectations and plans, the anticipated increase to the Company's flower capacity and the timing thereof, Decibel's launch a of brand-new set of rare cultivars under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands and the timing thereof, the Company expectation that it will launch seven new cultivars in 2021 as well as, a new high THC, pre-milled flower product under the Blendcraft by Qwest Brand, the Company's expectation that, within the next month, Decibel will begin the roll out of it's new cultivar and dried flower program across all registered provinces, the anticipated run rate of harvests per month from the Thunderchild facility by August 2021, that Decibel will begin its roll out of premium live concentrates under Pressed by Qwest across all registered provinces and the timing thereof, the Company's ability to grow Qwest, Qwest Reserve and Blendcraft brands into new and innovative product formats, variations and its other business plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to delays, regulatory changes and impacts, capital requirements, construction impacts, displacement requirements and unforeseen requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to obtain and maintain licences to retail cannabis products; review of the Company's production facilities by Health Canada and maintenance of licences (including any amendments thereto) from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Company's credit facilities; timing and completion of construction and expansion of the Company's production facilities and retail locations; and the delay or failure to receive board, regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

