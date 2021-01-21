Decision Acceleration Community Announces "Digital Acceleration Binge" running January 28th with keynote by Technology Icon Bob Evans of Cloud Wars

Companies and CIO's will benefit learning to Grow ROI and by reducing CAPEX spend in hours versus months and years Tweet this

"As billions of people across the planet pursue digitally enhanced lifestyles, every business in every industry has to reimagine what it does, how it operates, and where it's headed," said, Bob Evans, Cloud Wars creator and Binge Day Keynoter. "By joining us at the event you will leave with actionable insights to help accelerate your journey."

Featuring a series of 15-minute "to the point" interviews and case studies that deliver real world perspective, the Digital Acceleration Binge brings first person perspective to the urgency and pressure business technology managers face as they work to transform their businesses.

"Delivering on the DAC promise to drive the quality and velocity of business-technology decision making; the Binge Day will deliver this in a 3-hour burst" said John Siefert, Dynamic Communities, CEO. "On January 28th our users and guests can attend the Binge and be the first to experience the entire platform as we move out of beta into general availability."

Joined by industry leading Independent Software Vendors Solver, High Radius and PowerGP Online, each will share the impact, metrics and outcomes of how their solutions are creating business, process and customer value for real world customers managing through transformative change.

The Decision Acceleration Community (DAC) will provide in-depth platform design, IP, and features information in a press release on January 28, 2021.

About Decision Acceleration Community

Decision Acceleration Community (DAC) the pioneer in Decision Acceleration platform solutions for accelerating digital transformation, knowledge, and business growth has been developed from the ground up by Dynamic Communities.

Our mission is to drive the quality and velocity of business technology decision making through human and artificial intelligence. DAC will personalize feeds of purpose defined content to inform, influence and accelerate a decision with peer perspective from people managing technology in business.

Created around the Microsoft ecosystem, DAC will continue to serve this very important audience as it evolves beyond the hundreds of thousands of users currently served through Dynamic Communities (DC) global user groups. DAC welcomes DC's online forum audience, end-users and partners from thousands of diverse organizations representing 35 countries spanning 30 industries.

Small and midsize business to large enterprise will benefit by learning how to grow ROI and reduce CAPEX spend by making quality business decisions in hours versus months and years.

SOURCE Dynamic Communities

Related Links

http://www.dynamiccommunities.com

