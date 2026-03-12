decision44 to Define the Next Era of AI-Powered Supply Chain Execution

Annual event brings together supply chain leaders in Chicago and Amsterdam to define the next generation of intelligent, resilient operations

CHICAGO and AMSTERDAM, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the global leader in supply chain decision intelligence, will convene global supply chain leaders this April at decision44, its flagship event focused on turning AI-driven intelligence into measurable operational outcomes. The event will take place April 8-9, 2026 at Convene at Willis Tower in Chicago and April 15-16, 2026 at the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam.

Designed for supply chain, logistics, and transportation executives and practitioners, decision44 arrives at a pivotal moment for global operations. Shifting trade policy, geopolitical disruption, and the accelerating adoption of AI are forcing organizations to rethink their operations and evolve from reactive decision-making to systems that connect, see, act, and automate. Across two global stages, decision44 brings together the industry's leading practitioners, technology innovators, and outside voices to define what that looks like in practice.

"decision44 is where the industry defines what modern execution looks like," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "As volatility and cost pressure reshape global trade, the ability to deploy AI agents that act, adapt, and coordinate across the supply chain is becoming a defining competitive advantage. decision44 shows leaders how intelligent orchestration closes the gap between strategy and measurable outcomes."

Attendees will explore how AI and Decision Intelligence are transforming supply chain performance through executive forums, practitioner-led sessions, hands-on product training, and real-world customer stories. Sessions will focus on embedding AI into core supply chain strategy, moving from reactive to predictive execution, and driving smarter collaboration across the extended supply chain.

decision44 will also debut the next wave of AI-powered capabilities from project44's Decision Intelligence Platform, including new tools designed to automate workflows, resolve exceptions faster, and support smarter tradeoffs across cost, service, and risk.

Chicago: April 8-9 | Convene at Willis Tower

Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, Investor on ABC's Shark Tank, will keynote decision44 by joining project44 Founder and CEO Jett McCandless for a fireside chat evaluating emerging technologies, allocating capital under uncertainty, and prioritizing initiatives that create durable enterprise value.

Pierre Yared, Acting Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers within the Executive Branch of the President, will bring a timely macroeconomic perspective on the global trade dynamics and economic forces reshaping supply chains.

Senior leaders from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Alcon, AstraZeneca, Eaton, Ford, Suntory Global Spirits, and Tailored Brands will share firsthand perspectives on accelerating AI adoption and building more resilient supply chain operations.

The Chicago program will also feature an Executive Leadership Forum, bringing together senior operators and outside voices to address the macro forces reshaping global supply chains, from geopolitical complexity to capital allocation under uncertainty. In addition to his keynote appearance, O'Leary will participate in a closed-door conversation for senior supply chain executives, focused on capital allocation discipline, operational rigor, and performance accountability in volatile markets.

Amsterdam: April 15-16 | Hotel Okura

The Amsterdam program will feature regional customer leaders and executive sessions focused on navigating EU trade dynamics and cross-border complexity.

The program will include a keynote from Barbara Frenkel, former Member of the Executive Board at Porsche AG, alongside presentations from leaders at BAT, CEVA Logistics, Heineken, Novelis, and Syngenta.

decision44 reflects project44's global footprint and the increasingly interconnected nature of modern supply chains. As supply chains evolve from reactive cost centers to strategic growth engines, project44 believes operational excellence will be defined by unified data, predictive intelligence, and automated execution at scale. decision44 is designed to equip leaders with the intelligence, capabilities, and strategic partnership needed to make that shift.

Registration Information

Supply chain professionals can learn more and register at:

Chicago: https://www.project44.com/events/decision44/

Amsterdam: https://www.project44.com/events/decision44-amsterdam/

Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

About Project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end to end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at www.project44.com.

