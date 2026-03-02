project44 Launches AI Ocean Exceptions Agent to Autonomously Resolve Rolled Container Disruptions

Agent autonomously detects roll risk, confirms with carriers, and retrieves rescheduling options at transshipment ports without manual intervention.

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the global leader in supply chain decision intelligence, today announced the launch of the AI Ocean Exceptions Agent, expanding its AI agent portfolio with autonomous exception resolution for ocean transportation. At launch, the AI agent focuses on detecting and resolving rolled container disruptions at transshipment ports, eliminating hours of manual investigation and carrier outreach while keeping human-decision makers in control of rebooking and scheduling actions.

Embedded within project44's Decision Intelligence Platform, the AI Ocean Exceptions Agent continuously monitors shipments with transshipment legs, confirms exceptions with carriers when roll risk is detected, retrieves rescheduling options, and presents findings within a structured workflow for analyst review. The rolled container workflow represents the first capability within the AI Ocean Exceptions Agent, with additional ocean exception use cases planned to expand autonomous detection and resolution across vessel changes, terminal confirmations and document retrieval.

From detection to resolution in minutes

Ocean transshipment failures remain one of the most operationally disruptive events in global logistics. The AI Ocean Exceptions Agent automates the detection, investigation, and carrier engagement process. Rather than requiring analysts to manually track ETAs, contact carriers and search for alternate sailings, the agent initiates outreach instantly and in parallel, retrieves updated voyage options and documents the root cause within the workflow.

By operating simultaneously across thousands of shipments and carrier interactions, the agent reduces exception resolution time from hours to minutes. Analysts retain full authority over rebooking decisions while eliminating the repetitive coordination that stalls resolution in traditional workflows.

Powered by the logistics data graph

The AI Ocean Exceptions Agent operates on project44's logistics data graph, connecting more than 259,000 carriers and 1.5 billion shipments annually across 186 countries. The platform processes more than 700 million logistics events each day, continuously validating and enriching vessel schedules, port activity and carrier performance data.

This scale enables early detection of roll risk using verified execution data rather than relying solely on static schedule updates.

Part of project44's AI Agent Orchestration

The AI Ocean Exceptions Agent builds on project44's broader AI agent orchestration capabilities, extending the same architecture that powers the recently launched AI Freight Procurement Agent. Today, dozens of AI agent use cases operate across the Decision Intelligence Platform, supporting core workflows across the supply chain.

These agents operate autonomously within defined guardrails, proactively detecting and resolving supply chain exceptions at scale. In the past year alone, project44 agents initiated nearly one million automated carrier communications to resolve visibility gaps and improve data quality across the network. Customer adoption of AI agents has increased more than 235 percent year over year, reflecting accelerating use of autonomous workflows across the supply chain.

The AI Ocean Exceptions Agent applies this orchestration framework to ocean exception management, extending autonomous detection and resolution to rolled container disruptions and additional ocean workflows.

Automation built on governance and control

The AI Ocean Exceptions Agent operates within customer-defined approval structures. Organizations configure trigger thresholds, scoping parameters and carrier filters, ensuring transparency and enterprise-grade oversight.

All outreach, carrier confirmations and recommended next steps are captured within the workflow task, creating a complete audit trail while keeping final booking authority with the analyst.

AI agents are embedded directly into existing workflows and require no code development or prompt engineering to deploy. Customers activate automation within defined guardrails, accelerating time to value without sacrificing control.

Delivering measurable impact

Early deployments show the AI Ocean Exceptions Agent reduces roll detection and rebooking readiness from hours of analyst time to under five minutes. By operating in parallel, the agent processes thousands of exception workflows simultaneously, ensuring resolution speed does not degrade during peak disruption events such as port strikes or severe weather.

The agent identifies roll risk up to 35 hours earlier than standard carrier status updates, allowing shippers to secure space on the next available vessel before capacity disappears. By resolving exceptions earlier in the lifecycle, customers avoid the 200 to 300 percent "panic premiums" often paid for expedited drayage and trucking once delayed containers finally arrive.

In a market where a single rolled container can delay cargo by seven days or more, compressing hours into minutes materially changes the economics of ocean transportation.

Availability

The AI Ocean Exceptions Agent is now available globally within project44's Decision Intelligence Platform for ocean shipments with at least one transshipment leg. To request a demo, visit project44.com/get-a-demo.

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end to end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

