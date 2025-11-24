Decisions and ProcessMaker Recognized as Major Contenders in Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Dual recognition marks a pivotal milestone for the newly merged Decisions and ProcessMaker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and orchestration platforms, today announced that they have significantly strengthened their positions in the Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

Decisions moved significantly upward in the latest assessment report. The company was recognized for driving higher customer impact and greater ability to deliver products successfully than globally recognized competitors. In addition, Everest Group recognized ProcessMaker, now part of the merged Decisions and ProcessMaker organization, as a Major Contender in its inaugural appearance. This dual recognition in the same category, coming just two weeks after the merger closed, reflects early validation for the combined company and affirms the strategic path forward.

"Decisions offers a comprehensive process orchestration platform that integrates a centralized rules engine, flow designer, predictive decisioning, AI-based workload distribution, and process mining," said Santhosh Kumar, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Its continued investments in agentic AI, generative AI, testing capabilities, intuitive dashboards, and advanced governance features such as audit trails and compliance tracking have contributed to strengthening its position."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a comprehensive evaluation framework that evaluates technology providers across market impact, and vision and capability, analyzing vendors' abilities to deliver products successfully, their market adoption, portfolio diversity, and the value they deliver to clients.

"I'm thrilled that we have again been recognized by the Everest Group for making tremendous progress in process orchestration," said Giles Whiting, CEO of the combined Decisions and ProcessMaker organization. "Even more, I appreciate that the assessment of both companies and these results validate our platform innovation and increased development of AI design, orchestration, and governance. The Everest report was completed prior to the merger of Decisions and ProcessMaker, so we're now positioned even stronger as one."

The consolidated Decisions and ProcessMaker offering is designed to streamline workflows and orchestrate complex, end-to-end processes across people, AI agents, and enterprise systems, aligning with the converging automation and AI trends highlighted by leading industry analysts.

To read the full Everest Group Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, download a complimentary copy here.

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that unifies advanced workflow automation, a powerful rules engine, AI orchestration, intelligent document processing, and process intelligence. The combined organization is trusted by enterprise and mid-market customers worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

