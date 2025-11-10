Merger of ProcessMaker and Decisions Creates the Future of Business Automation and AI Orchestration

Leading workflow and process automation companies unite to accelerate time-to-value for customers in the AI era

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions and ProcessMaker today announced their merger, positioning themselves at the forefront of the rapidly evolving Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT) market globally. The strategic combination delivers comprehensive AI process orchestration, automation, and discovery, unlocking greater value for customers. From streamlining the simple to mastering the complex, the new company enables workflow, process automation, and orchestration across silos.

As enterprises pivot toward consolidated automation platforms, the merged organization is positioned to meet a critical market demand. According to Gartner, "By 2030, 70% of enterprises will adopt unified platforms that orchestrate business processes, AI agents, bots, APIs and human actions, up from just 5% today." The blend of ProcessMaker's strengths in AI-enriched workflows, low-code development, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) with Decisions' enterprise-grade rules engine, process orchestration, and case management capabilities, reduces the effort required to automate processes and scale quickly.

"This merger excites me because we're bringing together highly complementary enterprise and mid-market segments, geographic footprints, and technologies," said Giles Whiting, CEO of the new organization. "Even more exciting is that we're able to transform our customers' workflows and end-to-end, mission-critical processes with industry-leading AI orchestration, automation, and integrations."

The unified offering addresses critical enterprise needs as organizations face mounting pressure to consolidate fragmented automation tools, reduce total cost of ownership, and accelerate digital transformation. With over 700 combined customers, the new organization delivers proven expertise in automating complex processes across industry verticals, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government.

"We're creating a platform that eliminates tool sprawl, accelerates time-to-value, and gives businesses the agility to adapt processes on the fly," said Brian Reale, co-founder of ProcessMaker. "It's business orchestration built for the next decade."

The platform stands apart for its breadth of capabilities including strong AI management, powerful decisions engine, and robust governance, all critical capabilities for regulated industries that demand both innovation and accountability. By embedding granular audit trails with sophisticated and transparent business rules, along with human-in-the-loop oversight, the platform drives higher efficiency and productivity gains.

"We're at the forefront of the automation revolution," said Heath Oderman, co-founder of Decisions. "Together we're delivering a BOAT platform that enterprises need to thrive in the AI era. One that orchestrates everything from legacy systems to cutting-edge AI agents, including people at every point."

The new entity is led by CEO Giles Whiting, who has more than 20 years of experience driving growth and transformation across SaaS, technology, and private equity. He previously served as CEO of parcelLab and COO/Managing Director at Forsta. Earlier, he led SoftBank's operating team, where he oversaw strategic turnarounds and successful exits. Giles began his career as a consultant with McKinsey & Company, is a Harvard graduate, and former U.S. Air Force physicist.

"The combined strength of Decisions and ProcessMaker is exactly what the market needs," said Mirza Baig, Managing Partner of Aldrich Capital Partners. "To extract real value, customers will require a unified approach to AI and the growing list of automation technologies."

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

The merger of Decisions and ProcessMaker creates a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT), delivering an integrated platform that streamlines workflows and processes by orchestrating people, AI, and systems. Backed by Aldrich Capital Partners, the combined company is trusted by leading enterprise and mid-market companies worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

