Decisions Announces 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ for the U.S. and India

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, global provider of a leading business process automation platform and intelligent business rule engine, proudly announces that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2024 in both the U.S. and India.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Certification is uniquely based on direct employee feedback about work experience and company culture. According to survey responses, 93% of U.S. Decisions employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work designation and thrilled that our employees in multiple countries rate their work environment so positively," said Decisions co-founder and CTO Heath Oderman. "Certification is a great step for us, and the process has helped us identify areas where we can improve on behalf of the team. Our goal is continuous improvement and remaining a Great Place to Work."

The Great Place To Work Trust Model© is used as the definitive standard of what it means to be a great workplace. It defines a great workplace as one where employees trust the people they work for, take pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with. In respect to culture, 98% of Decisions U.S. employees affirmed that coworkers care about each other. Additionally, 98% stated they have time off as needed and were made to feel welcome when joining the company.

According to a Hyderabad, India employee testimony, "The culture here really helps members become an integral part of the company rather than just being an employee."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Decisions

The Decisions platform is a comprehensive low-code process automation solution that seamlessly integrates AI, rules engines, and workflow management. It empowers businesses to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, and modernize legacy systems, ultimately optimizing outcomes and approaches. Trusted globally, Decisions serves as a reliable guide across industries for streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and transformative business processes.

