Decisions Announces One-click Insight Analysis with Process Mining for Rapid Optimization

News provided by

Decisions

22 Feb, 2024, 10:46 ET

Process Mining Solution Optimizes Business Process Automation for Greater Efficiencies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, provider of a leading intelligent process automation (IPA) platform, announces the availability of one-click insight analysis in its process mining solution for use in conjunction with the full suite of Decisions capabilities or as a stand-alone tool to optimize business processes.

Decisions IPA platform removes the tedious task of developing code to create business workflows and connect applications and data for greater efficiencies. Adding process mining to the Decisions platform—or even using it as a freestanding tool—adds a layer of optimization and protection for customers to:

  • see real processes in action,
  • refine process automation,
  • and ensure compliance at every step.

Companies may create business rules or workflows for their connected systems or processes and fail to monitor continuously or enhance them. However, set-it-and-forget-it process automation may cause organizations to miss valuable steps, create delays, provide poor customer support, lose customers, or experience compliance issues.

With Decisions Process Mining, users can easily spot missed exceptions, flow bottlenecks, or areas of operations that may require scaling to support demand. Using the one-click Insight Analysis Report, complex process data is translated into actionable insights. Rather than relying on a paid support representative to identify issues, customers can quickly discover inefficiencies and fix them on their own.

"The Process Mining Insight Analysis Report provides a comprehensive overview of a company's business processes to reveal what the eye may not see," said Decisions co-founder and CTO Heath Oderman. "It can provide immediate knowledge for process improvements and optimization."

Report findings are accompanied by visualizations, statistical analyses, and comparative assessments to highlight areas of improvement. Additionally, the report provides recommendations to enhance process efficiency. Recommendations may include process redesign, automation opportunities, resource reallocation, or workflow modifications.

Conservice, one of the nation's largest utility management and billing companies, uses Decisions Process Mining to optimize its billing system processes. "Using process mining, we found areas of concern that weren't strongly evident beforehand," said Conservice Software Architect Tyson Hamblin. "Decisions Process Mining is a quick and easy way to gain insights into processes and uncover dependencies and process blockers."

More information on Decisions Process Mining may be found on the company's website.

About Decisions
The Decisions platform is a comprehensive no-code process automation solution that seamlessly integrates AI, rules engines, and workflow management. It empowers businesses to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance, and modernize legacy systems, ultimately optimizing outcomes and approaches. Trusted globally, Decisions serves as a reliable guide across industries for streamlined workflows, improved accuracy, and transformative business processes.

SOURCE Decisions

Also from this source

Decisions to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI Solutions at Booth #132 at the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Decisions to Unveil Cutting-Edge AI Solutions at Booth #132 at the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Decisions is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, where the company is set to unveil its latest AI integration ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.