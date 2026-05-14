Decisions Named in Adaptive Process Orchestration Landscape as Automation Moves Toward Governed AI

New industry analyst report highlights emerging Adaptive Process Orchestration (APO) market that scales AI agents and consolidates fragmented automation tools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions + ProcessMaker, recently merged providers of leading global business process automation and AI orchestration platforms, today announced that Decisions was included in The Adaptive Process Orchestration Software Landscape, Q2 2026, a Forrester Research report covering 35 adaptive process orchestration (APO) vendors.

Forrester defines adaptive process orchestration software as "an automation platform that uses AI agents and nondeterministic control flows, in addition to traditional deterministic control flows, to meet business goals, perform complex tasks, and make autonomous decisions."

The report describes APO as a way for organizations to streamline business operations and consolidate heterogeneous and overlapping automation tools. It also points to the importance of governance, auditability, hybrid execution models, and human-in-the-loop decisioning as enterprises bring more AI-driven and nondeterministic capabilities into business operations.

Decisions + ProcessMaker believes its inclusion reflects the company's focus on orchestration that connects AI, people, systems, and decisions in one platform. The platform brings together workflow automation, an enterprise-grade rules engine, and agentic and process orchestration to help organizations automate complex processes while maintaining visibility and robust control.

"Being named in Forrester's Adaptive Process Orchestration Landscape is an important moment for Decisions + ProcessMaker and for the market," said Giles Whiting, CEO of Decisions + ProcessMaker. "Companies are moving beyond isolated automation tools. They need one place to coordinate AI agents, people, systems, and decisions with enterprise-level governance to make automation safe, transparent, and scalable. That is exactly the problem we are focused on solving with universal orchestration."

The emergence of APO as a defined software category reflects broader industry convergence, where traditional robotic process automation (RPA), digital process automation (DPA), and integration platform as a service (iPaaS) are giving way to unified orchestration platforms capable of coordinating both deterministic workflows and dynamic AI agents. Forrester's landscape report serves as a strategic guide for enterprise automation and for transformation leaders evaluating solutions in this space.

To access the full report and learn more about Decisions + ProcessMaker's role in the adaptive process orchestration market, view the report or contact a solution expert to explore governed automation and orchestration across AI, people, and systems.

Forrester Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Decisions + ProcessMaker

Decisions and ProcessMaker merged to form a global leader in Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (BOAT). Together, they deliver an integrated platform that orchestrates, automates, and governs processes and AI agents -- across systems and without code. The combined organization is trusted by leading enterprise and mid-market companies worldwide to accelerate operations, enhance agility, and modernize without disruption.

SOURCE Decisions