Decisiv's Commercial Vehicle SRM Ecosystem Exceeds 15 Million Service Events

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that it ended 2019 by reaching a major milestone of having managed 15 million commercial vehicle service events on its SRM platform. New deployment and expanded activity by SRM Ecosystem users is projected to result in over four million service events being managed on the Decisiv SRM platform in 2020.

"The Decisiv SRM platform is being used to manage more than 11,000 service events every day," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "The growing activity by asset owners and managers, and service provider networks, is being driven both by our asset and service management technology advances and by our support initiatives that are focused on providing an expanding level of service orchestration. We remain firmly committed to ensuring our clients realize improvements in asset performance and utilization from the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem."

Generating greater value for Decisiv SRM users are ongoing technology developments including a recently announced Key Design System, which accelerates rapid onboarding of service provider and technology partners through extensive, easy to use APIs.

"Reaching the 15 million service event milestone is affirmation of the growing adoption of the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem, and the fact that we are driving real value in commercial asset service management," Hyatt concluded.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

