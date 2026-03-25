Deck Commerce Powers Eddie Bauer's Digital Expansion with O5 Group

New platform enables scalable order orchestration and rapid Shopify launch to support high-volume DTC growth.

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck Commerce, the modern order orchestration platform for high-growth commerce brands, today announced that O5 Group has selected Deck Commerce to power the next phase of Eddie Bauer's direct-to-consumer digital operations across North America.

O5 Group operates more than 26 consumer brands across wholesale and direct-to consumer channels. As the company expanded its digital strategy for Eddie Bauer, it required a modern commerce infrastructure capable of supporting rapid growth, high transaction volumes, and seamless integration across storefronts, marketplaces, and fulfillment partners.

Demand across O5 Group's direct-to-consumer channels originates from Shopify storefronts, Amazon, and marketplace platforms including Cymbio. As digital commerce continues to grow across its portfolio, the company expects substantial increases in daily order volume, requiring a scalable order orchestration platform capable of supporting high-throughput operations across multiple demand channels.

To support this growth, Deck Commerce modernized O5 Group's order processing infrastructure, providing a scalable orchestration layer that coordinates orders across digital channels, fulfillment partners, and financial systems.

The platform now manages order flows between Shopify storefronts, marketplaces, and fulfillment providers, while coordinating with a network of third-party logistics partners across the United States and Canada.

The first major initiative under the partnership was the launch of a new Shopify-based Eddie Bauer digital storefront, delivered on an accelerated timeline.

The platform went from contracts to go live in just over two months, enabling O5 Group to rapidly deploy a scalable digital commerce foundation ahead of peak demand periods.

Deck Commerce now orchestrates orders across O5 Group's commerce ecosystem, ensuring reliable order ingestion, automation of operational workflows, and coordination with multiple fulfillment partners. By acting as the operational control layer between commerce channels, logistics providers, and core business systems, Deck Commerce enables brands to scale digital operations without disrupting existing infrastructure.

"Modern commerce requires systems that can handle rapid growth and operational complexity," said Zulfiqar Ahmad, Chief Customer Officer at Deck Commerce. "We're proud to support O5 Group and Eddie Bauer as they continue to expand their digital commerce capabilities."

Deck Commerce supports high-volume commerce environments for leading brands, processing millions of orders across complex global fulfillment networks while maintaining enterprise-grade performance and reliability.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the order orchestration platform trusted by leading retailers and direct to-consumer brands to manage complex commerce operations at scale. The platform coordinates orders, inventory, and fulfillment across storefronts, ERPs, marketplaces, and logistics partners — enabling brands to grow faster without disruptive platform replacements.

Learn more at www.deckcommerce.com

SOURCE Deck Commerce