Deckard Technologies Uncovers Widespread Short-Term Rental Noncompliance as Governments Recover Millions in Tax Revenue

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckard Technologies reported record results for local governments this year, announcing that its Rentalscape platform helped more than 400 jurisdictions monitor over 15 million short-term rental listings, increase compliance to an average of 95.3 percent, and drive a 40 percent increase in tax collection tied to accurate identification and enforcement.

The company stated that the results underscore a growing national demand for reliable data and technology that can support communities facing rapid growth in short-term rental activity.

"Local governments are under mounting pressure to protect neighborhoods and ensure compliance, and 2025 made that clearer than ever," said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies. "Rentalscape delivered the visibility and enforcement power they needed, and our partners are now seeing measurable improvements in fairness, transparency and revenue recovery."

Across the country, jurisdictions reported major gains. In Redondo Beach, California, the city identified and addressed more than 1,000 unlicensed listings.

In Southold, New York, officials discovered more than 400 properties that appeared to violate the minimum stay rule of 14 nights or longer. Ben Johnson, the assistant town attorney of Southold, said Rentalscape allowed the town to see violations occurring at a scale that had previously been hidden.

In Fort Myers Beach, Florida, officials transitioned from manually monitoring multiple websites to a centralized Rentalscape system and described it as a significant step toward more consistent and efficient enforcement.

Customers in other regions reported similar results. Michael Simmons, a code compliance supervisor in Arizona, said the platform fundamentally changed how his team manages STR activity.

"Before Rentalscape, we were always reacting. Now we can see issues early, address them faster, and explain policies more clearly to the public," Simmons said.

Deckard also expanded its operational capacity to meet growing demand. The company reorganized and tripled the size of its Client Experience team, an effort aimed at reducing response times and strengthening hands-on support for jurisdictions implementing both new and maturing programs.

According to Del Pego, the team improvements were directly shaped by customer feedback and will continue expanding through 2026.

Product development accelerated, as well.

Guided by user input, Deckard delivered 75 enhancements to Rentalscape this year, including expanded artificial intelligence tools, a new Inspection Portal that simplifies field and office compliance tracking, and improved communication features such as automated tax reminders. The company also launched an AI-powered violations management system to help governments identify and categorize enforcement issues more quickly.

Principal Product Manager Gert Erasmus said every update reflected the needs of jurisdictions working daily to balance tourism, local housing pressures and community quality of life.

Looking ahead to 2026, Deckard plans to introduce additional AI capabilities, new automation features, and the company's first predictive modeling tools designed to help communities forecast tax revenue, understand housing impacts, and communicate data more effectively to residents and policymakers.

Deckard added 120 new municipal customers this year, including 14 in Florida and 10 in New York, and secured venture debt to continue advancing product development. In addition to the measurable successes, the company earned recognition as the 2026 PropTech Award winner for Property Compliance Platform of the Year and expanded its national presence through more than 60 government events, conferences and community meetings.

"We are grateful for the trust our partners place in us," Del Pego said. "This year proved that when local governments have the right tools, they can enforce STR policy in a way that is fair, transparent, and sustainable. We are excited to build on this progress next year."

Deckard Technologies is a GovTech company dedicated to helping local governments address residential property-related challenges. Founded in 2018, the firm operates globally with offices in the U.S., Colombia and Australia. Using publicly available data, Deckard does not create new listings or listings data; rather, it indexes, organizes and analyzes open-source information to turn fragmented property-listing signals into actionable insights. Deckard's mission is to empower cities and counties with the tools they need to maximise compliance, unlock vital public revenue and protect the quality of life for residents.

