DECKED Brings Back Dad Time Off (DTO) as Working Dads Continue to Miss Moments With Their Kids

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of U.S. dads have missed an important event or activity with their kids because of work

Blue-collar dads feel it more: 48% feel financial pressure when taking time off to spend with their kids, 10% more than other dads

For the second consecutive year, DECKED will cover a day's worth of lost wages for 100 selected dads through its DTO program

KETCHUM, Idaho, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to Father's Day, DECKED is bringing back its DTO (Dad Time Off) program for the second year, reaffirming its commitment to working dads who face a genuine financial cost when they step away from work to be present for their kids. Open for nominations now, the program will again select 100 dads across the U.S. and reimburse them for a full day of lost wages ($500), no strings attached.

DECKED's Dad Time Off - It's Not Just PTO, It's DTO

"After hearing from working dads over the past year, we knew DTO had to come back in 2026," said Bridget Noonan, Senior Brand Director at DECKED. "Last year, 100 fathers were able to make special memories with their kids through this program, but the problem has not gone away. Too many working dads are still missing important moments because they cannot afford to take the time off. We hope DTO helps raise awareness and pushes more employers toward flexible time off policies that make it easier for parents to show up for their families."

New data shows the financial weight working dads carry

To mark the second year of DTO, DECKED commissioned a new study examining the pressures working fathers face. The findings reinforce what the company is trying to make clear: for many dads, time with their kids isn't free.

In a survey of over 1,000 U.S. fathers, 65% say they have missed an important event or activity with their kids because of work. More pointed is the reason behind those absences: 54% say they missed an important event because they simply couldn't afford to take the time off. Nearly one in four dads (24%) say they missed their child's birthday party because of work, in the past year alone.

The financial pressure is felt most among blue-collar dads, and younger fathers. Nearly half of blue-collar dads (48%) say they feel financial stress when taking time off to spend with their kids, which is about 10 percentage points higher than other working fathers. Gen Z dads are also under significant strain with 65% reporting they feel financial pressure when stepping away from work for their kids, compared to 41% of dads overall.

"The survey data points to a very telling reality," said Noonan. "For a large share of working dads, particularly those in skilled trade jobs, and those early in their careers, taking a day off can be quite the financial burden."

Nominations are open for year two of DTO

For the second consecutive year, DECKED is accepting nominations for the DTO program at decked.com/DTO. Anyone can nominate themselves or a dad in their life. DECKED will review all submissions and select 100 dads to receive full reimbursement ($500) for a day's worth of lost wages.

Last year, the 100 winning DTO dads used their fully-funded day off for a variety of family activities including fishing, skiing, tubing, visiting a water park, traveling to new areas and going out to lunch with their kids.

"It felt incredibly special to step away from everything and create lasting memories with my daughter," said Brandon Helm, a 2025 DTO winning father. "When I asked my three-year-old what the best part of having me home for a full day was, she said it was playing together and getting to explore Colorado. She loved having all of us in one place, laughing and spending time as a family."

Nominations for this year's program are open between now and June 21 at decked.com/DTO.

DECKED products are designed for the resourceful, the ones who are always prepared, the ones that other people rely on. Proudly Made in America, every system is backed by a lifetime warranty and thousands of 5-star reviews from customers who count on DECKED day in and day out. With record sales in 2025, DECKED is committed to quality, durability and spreading preparedness across North America.

About DECKED

Based in Ketchum, Idaho, with manufacturing facilities in Defiance, Ohio, DECKED designs, engineers, and manufactures storage and organization products for tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts, and the gamut of folks looking to make their lives more organized and efficient. Since 2014, DECKED has been passionately dedicated to making working and recreating out of trucks and vans more efficient, safe, and convenient. To learn more visit https://decked.com/.

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SOURCE DECKED