Nicholson brings to DECKED more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry supply chain.

KETCHUM, Idaho, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck organization leader DECKED hires Jeff Nicholson as Vice President of Operations. Nicholson will oversee plant operations, purchasing and supply chain quality, as DECKED continues its aggressive product expansion and growth of 100% American-made products.

Nicholson, a 30-year veteran of the automotive industry, brings to DECKED unparalleled operations expertise. Nicholson retired from Ford Motor Company in 2022 as the Global Director, Electrical and Digital Technology Purchasing. His previous positions at Ford included Supplier Quality Director – Global Powertrain, Plant Launch Recovery – F150 Frame, and Assembly Team Manager – Cleveland Engine Plant 1 to name a few.

"My career working for centuries-old companies, like Alcoa and Ford Motor Company, has been about industrializing products and bringing them into fruition through mass-production manufacturing. It's exciting to bring my expertise to a growing brand like DECKED and help it accelerate its tremendous momentum," said Jeff Nicholson. "As Vice President of Operations, my aspiration is to help DECKED achieve its growth plans. I hope to help evolve the organization to enable this growth through my experiences in supply chain, manufacturing, and product launch."

Nicholson's hiring comes in the midst of DECKED's major product and production expansion. In June 2022, DECKED announced a $22-million expansion of its Defiance, Ohio manufacturing facility, with a state-of-the-art 70,000-square-foot expansion, bringing its total footprint to 170,000 square feet. It followed that up with the all-new second-generation of its flagship product, the Drawer System.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Jeff on board and will benefit from his incredible expertise and experience," said DECKED CEO, Bill Banta. "Jeff is a ringer, having managed so many complex areas of the supply chain at one of the most important automotive brands in the world. We are lucky to have him join our team."

Nicholson holds a BS in Engineering from University of Illinois - Champaign/Urbana and an MBA from Michigan State University. A native of Chicago, Nicholson now resides in Brighton, Michigan with his wife of 20 years, Karen, and two children, Natalie and Matthew.

About DECKED

Based in Ketchum, Idaho, with manufacturing facilities in Defiance, Ohio, and St. George, Utah, DECKED designs, engineers, and manufactures storage and organization products for tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts, and the gamut of folks looking to make their lives more organized and efficient. Since 2014, DECKED has been passionately dedicated to making working and recreating out of trucks and vans more efficient, safe, and convenient. To learn more visit https://decked.com/.

