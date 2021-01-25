DECKED Unveils New Truck Tool Box; Modernizes Traditional Cargo Storage

"As a brand rooted in creating innovative solutions for working men and women, the Truck Tool Box was a natural evolution for DECKED," said DECKED General Manager, Jake Peters. "Between updated, more durable materials and simple, creative features like the integrated ladder and a more secure locking system, we brought the traditional tool box into the 21st century."

The DECKED Truck Tool Box is constructed with high-impact, injection molded polymer ASA and HDPE resins for bombproof protection against dents and punctures, along with anti-corrosion steel hardware and aluminum for long-lasting durability. It also features a seamless, waterproof construction and a robust locking system to safeguard your most treasured tools and gear against mother nature or theft.

Featuring an integrated ladder that nests beneath the lid, the Tool Box allows users to easily access over 50% of their storage from either side of their vehicle, eliminating the hassle of crawling in and out of the truck bed to access items near the cab. The ladder takes up minimal space within the Tool Box and is made with a telescoping design so it can easily be folded in and out of the truck, even while wearing gloves.

It comes standard with a DECKED D-Box, a smaller modular tool and gear organization system that rests upon an integrated hanging system within the unit. The ladder accessory is optional for inclusion at the time of purchase and will eventually be made available on the website to purchase separately. For users integrating the Tool Box with a DECKED Drawer System, the Tool Box will initially only be compatible with the Drawer Systems in 8-foot truck beds, though a shallower version of the Tool Box for short and standard-length truck beds will be made available at a later date.

The Tool Box with the ladder accessory has an MSRP of $875, and Tool Box sans ladder has an MSRP of $699. Units are expected to ship immediately or within days of purchase.

Manufactured entirely in the USA, DECKED was born on the back of a diner napkin in 2011 as an innovative storage system solution for working men and women who rely heavily on their vehicles as storage for day-to-day jobs. The founders went on to connect with an engineering firm out of Detroit, Michigan to develop their patented Drawer System which is now sold in all 50 states as well as internationally. All DECKED parts are manufactured in the Midwest and assembled and distributed out of Defiance, Ohio, and are made almost entirely of recycled HDPE, aluminum and steel.

Since the brand's inception, they have expanded to offer a variety of thoughtful storage accessories and have watched their consumer base diversify to include not only working men and women, but outdoor enthusiasts who hunt and fish, as well as overlanders.

For more information about DECKED and the new Tool Box, please visit www.decked.com .

For any media inquiries, please contact Jenny Davis at [email protected] .

About DECKED

Based in Ketchum, Idaho with manufacturing and production facilities in Defiance, Ohio, DECKED engineers, designs and manufacturers storage and organization product systems for pickup trucks and cargo vans. Since 2014, DECKED has been passionately dedicated to making working and recreating out of trucks and vans more efficient, safe and convenient.

To learn more visit www.DECKED.com .

SOURCE DECKED