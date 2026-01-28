Decklar Enters 2026 with 48% YoY Revenue Growth, Profitability, and Expanding Global 2000 Adoption as Decision AI Embeds Into Supply Chain Operations

Company strengthens its AI-native platform foundation, scales multi-solution enterprise deployments, and advances autonomous supply chain capabilities with RADAR

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decklar, the Real-Time Decision AI platform for global supply chains, today announced strong commercial momentum exiting 2025, including 48% year-over-year revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA positive for 3 quarters, cash-neutral from operations, and having an average customer contract commitments of approximately three years. These metrics demonstrate that its Decision AI, built on unified visibility, is becoming embedded across Global 2000 enterprise supply chains. Decklar's results follow the company's official rebranding in September 2025, reflecting its evolution from visibility to Real-Time Decision AI—built to help supply chains move from observing what happened to deciding what should happen next, in milliseconds.

Decklar's 2025 Performance

"Over the past 12 months, I've had more than 50 conversations with supply chain leaders across four continents—and a clear theme emerged," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Decklar. "Dashboards don't move freight. Decisions do," said Sharma. "Decklar's advantage is that we've built the infrastructure for decisions: a self-enriching supply chain knowledge graph, a 'B2B Google Maps' layer for global trade operations, and an AI Agent Factory that converts live signals into actions teams can trust. That's why Global 2000 enterprises are standardizing on Decklar as their decision layer."

Decklar's Decision AI platform is powered by a proprietary supply chain knowledge graph and visibility data foundation built over a decade. The supply chain knowledge graph maps more than 50% of the world's commercial trade lanes: 10M+ nodes across 15K+ lanes, enriched by 12M+ live shipment signals daily and 1B+ historical logistics events. This is a "B2B Google Earth" foundation that compounds over time—and it is the reason Global 2000 enterprises trust Decklar's platform as the preferred decisioning layer. With every new shipment tracked, Decklar's Decision AI becomes 1–3% smarter every week.

In H2 2025, Decklar deployed the production version of its Decision AI platform in real enterprise environments across several customers. The Decklar platform integrates real-time visibility, operational context, and AI-driven reasoning to enable faster, more confident actions across complex global supply chains. Customers adopted an average of 2.3 of Decklar's 8 Decision AI solutions, embedded directly into their supply chain workflows.

This foundation enables Decision AI to continuously improve as more visibility data flows through the platform, compounding in accuracy and performance over time.

During H2 2025, Decklar also launched RADAR, described as the first fully autonomous logistics control tower, designed to orchestrate actions that mitigate disruption risk and protect critical revenue in transit through continuous monitoring and early risk signaling. It moved Decision AI closer to execution by embedding decision logic directly into operational workflows—supporting automated detection of exceptions, intelligent escalation to the right stakeholder, and faster resolution of issues impacting compliance and service levels. The company also introduced new interaction models—including natural-language dashboards and automated outreach using voice and conversational AI—to reduce friction between insight and action.

Decklar also highlighted a growing enterprise shift from shipment-only intelligence toward asset-level intelligence—where assets such as racks, bins, railcars, tanks, and returnable supply chain equipment become continuously sensed, scored, and acted upon in operations.

Decklar expects the next era of supply chain software to move beyond stand-alone visibility or systems of record, toward AI-driven automation measured by how quickly disruptions are prevented, not simply reported. "In 2026, our focus is clear—expanding from exception detection into autonomous resolution loops, scaling Decision AI across operational automation, risk and resilience, and performance and forecasting," added Sharma. "My commitment is that Decklar will set the operating standard for real-time supply chain decisioning by delivering enterprise-grade AI that is explainable, embedded, measurable, and outcome-driven."

About Decklar

Decklar (formerly Roambee) pioneers Real-Time Decisions AI with Unified Visibility, reshaping the supply chains of Global 2000 companies to be transparent, automated, and sustainable. Within weeks, these enterprises can transform key processes like replenishment, goods receipt, revenue forecasting, quality release, security, and asset management into dynamic, risk-informed operations.

Despite over $25B spent globally on planning, TMS, and visibility tools, supply chains still stall: 60% of shipments arrive late, disrupting inventory plans; 17% face quality issues; and 76% of reusable assets go underutilized. Planning and TMS tools remain systems of record, relying on static or manual data. Visibility tools lack business context. Decklar closes this gap.

Built on 10+ years of self-enriching supply chain visibility data, Decklar's AI-native platform fuses real-time shipment and asset signals with Decision Intelligence—delivering precise execution and planning recommendations for Supply Chain, Logistics, Quality, Security, Operations, and Finance—functioning as a system of action. Decklar's Real-Time Decisions AI now powers over 42% of U.S. pharmaceutical shipments, more than 66% of South Asia's confectionery, and about a quarter of global CPG shipments—measurably boosting top and bottom lines. Learn more at https://www.decklar.com.

