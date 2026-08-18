Deckorators Hosts Inaugural "Build It Forward" Volunteer Event in Nashville

Certified Pros will partner with Rebuilding Together Nashville to construct outdoor spaces for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators®, the fastest-growing composite decking brand, will bring together Certified Pros from across the country Oct. 20–23 in Nashville, Tenn., for Build It Forward, a volunteer event with nonprofit partner Rebuilding Together Nashville. Together they will craft new outdoor spaces for families who otherwise wouldn't have access to them.

"Build It Forward is about creating meaningful outdoor spaces that make a positive impact, which is a value near and dear to Deckorators," said Michelle Hendricks, Deckorators director of marketing. "We're excited to kick off this event in Nashville, a city built on strong communities, growth, and resilience."

Eighty contractors (31 Deckorators Certified Pros and their teams) are already registered to attend Build It Forward. The crews will work on five outdoor deck projects, creating spaces homeowners can genuinely use, enjoy, and gather around for years to come.

"We talk a lot about redefining what's possible in outdoor living," Hendricks said. "This event allows us to share our vision for beautiful, functional outdoor spaces. We're excited to do this alongside our Certified Pros whose craftsmanship shapes both homes and communities."

Build It Forward also serves as an opportunity for collaboration and learning. Throughout the builds, Certified Pros will work side by side with Deckorators field specialists and fellow deck-building professionals, sharing techniques and best practices on the jobsite. The official build day on Wednesday, Oct. 21, will conclude with an evening celebration at Cannery Hall featuring live music from The Nashville Band.

Rebuilding Together Nashville has worked for more than 30 years to repair homes and revitalize communities. The organization provides critical home repairs that address health and safety issues and supports disaster recovery efforts.

"Rebuilding Together Nashville is built on the belief that communities are stronger when neighbors invest in one another," said Rebuilding Together Nashville CEO Andrea Prince. "Build It Forward embodies that same spirit—skilled professionals bringing their craft to families who need it most so they can stay safely in the homes and neighborhoods they've spent a lifetime building. We are grateful to Deckorators and their Certified Pros for choosing Nashville and partnering in this work."

Learn more or find out how to participate at www.deckorators.com/pages/build-it-forward.

About Deckorators

Deckorators®, the first name in decking, railing, and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 1-800-556-8449.

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UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

SOURCE Deckorators®