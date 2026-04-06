Deckorators® Signs Agreement to Acquire Expanded Manufacturing Capabilities, Accelerating Innovation in Outdoor Living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckorators®, a leading brand in the outdoor living industry and a division of UFP Industries, today announced it has acquired the remaining operating assets for MoistureShield decking, a respected brand in the decking and outdoor living market.

The acquisition represents a strategic step forward for Deckorators as it continues to expand its wood plastic composite manufacturing capabilities, strengthen its product portfolio, and accelerate innovation in the rapidly growing outdoor living category.

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home’s interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

The newly acquired Arkansas facility brings strong expertise in traditional composite decking, complementing Deckorators' industry-leading Surestone® technology and design leadership. Together, the combined organization will be well positioned to deliver expanded product offerings and enhanced value to dealers, contractors, distributors, and homeowners.

"The addition of MoistureShield strengthens our ability to innovate and serve our customers," said Ryan Kemp, Executive Vice President of Deckorators. "By combining our technologies, product development capabilities, and market reach, we will accelerate growth and continue delivering high-performance outdoor solutions."

The outdoor living category continues to see strong demand as homeowners invest in outdoor spaces for relaxation, entertainment, and everyday living. Deckorators plans to leverage the acquisition to expand its product offerings, strengthen its reach with dealers and contractors, and accelerate product development across its decking portfolio.

"This acquisition allows us to support customers more effectively today while creating the runway we need to expand our product mix and grow the Deckorators brand over the long term," said Landon Tarvin, President of UFP Retail Solutions, which includes the Deckorators brand in its portfolio. "The facility provides immediate capacity for additional sales with opportunities to add capacity in the future as sales growth objectives are achieved. We expect that with both this investment and additional capital investments at this location, we will have the ability to double Deckorators' overall capacity of WPC to a total of $200M by 2027."

The purchase strengthens Deckorators' core business with the acquisition of manufacturing assets, certain product brands and proprietary CoolDeck® composite decking technology— which is designed to reduce heat absorption compared to standard composite decking— previously operated by Oldcastle APG.

About Deckorators

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home's interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company.

To learn more about Deckorators® decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 800-556-8449.

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UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc., formerly Universal Forest Products, is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of wood and alternative material building and industrial products worldwide. Founded in 1 955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.