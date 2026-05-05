UFP Packaging Expands National Pallet Manufacturing Network, Strengthening Coast-to-Coast Reach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Packaging a division of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI), has brought two strategic acquisitions into its network that significantly expand UFP Packaging's national pallet manufacturing into the Northeast and Upper Midwest and advance its ability to deliver consistent, large-scale pallet solutions to national customers across the country.

As of this week, UFP Packaging has acquired the operating assets of three locations of John Rock, Inc., a pallet manufacturer headquartered in Coatesville, Pa. This is in addition to the acquisition of Berry Pallets, Inc., a pallet manufacturer based in Waseca, Minn., announced last week. Together, the transactions extend the geographic reach of UFPP's pallet business into two high-demand supply chain corridors.

"These acquisitions are a direct reflection of our strategy — building a network that gives national customers the consistency, reliability, and reach they need, no matter where they operate," said Scott Worthington, President of UFP Packaging. "Adding John Rock and Berry Pallets closes critical gaps in our Northeast and Upper Midwest footprint and strengthens our ability to serve large, multi-region customers at the scale and speed the market demands. Together, they make the PalletOne platform meaningfully stronger."

John Rock designs and manufactures new and recycled pallets — including stringer, combo and heat-treated pallets — across three locations in Pennsylvania and Virginia, adding approximately $82 million in annual revenue and nearly 250 employees to the UFP Packaging network.

Berry Pallets designs and manufactures new and recycled pallets from its Waseca, Minnesota facility, contributing approximately $23 million in annual revenue and 75 employees to the organization. Combined, the two acquisitions add more than $105 million in annual revenue and approximately 375 employees to UFP Packaging's PalletOne network, the nation's largest single-source pallet manufacturer.

"John Rock has spent decades building a strong, multi-site operation with deep customer relationships across the Northeast. That kind of regional density and expertise is exactly what we look for," said Justin Elwell, Executive Vice President of PalletOne. "Berry Pallets brings the same qualities to the Upper Midwest: a well-run facility, a loyal customer base, and a team that knows their market. Our role is to provide both operations with the stability, investment, and broader resources to grow — without disrupting what has made them successful."

The transactions further advance UFP Industries' capital allocation strategy, which prioritizes investments in core, higher-margin businesses, disciplined M&A, and the expansion of manufacturing capacity in markets that support national customers across packaging and industrial end uses.

About UFP Packaging

UFP Packaging is a leading North American provider of industrial packaging solutions and the largest producer of wooden pallets and crates in the United States. With expertise in metal fabrication, corrugated conversion and labeling, UFP Packaging offers a full range of packaging services, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., UFP Packaging is a subsidiary of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI).

For more information, visit https://ufppackaging.com/.

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.