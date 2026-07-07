DECLARATION 250 ANNOUNCES LEE GREENWOOD, ASIA AND JEFFERSON STARSHIP

Free Concert Series on the 250th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lake Erie Heritage Foundation today announced that Lee Greenwood, ASIA and Jefferson Starship will headline three consecutive nights of free public concerts during Declaration 250, a three-day national commemoration taking place July 31 through August 2, 2026 at Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

The announcement marks the beginning of what organizers expect to be one of the nation's most significant commemorations of America's 250th Anniversary. As communities across the country conclude their Independence Day celebrations, the eyes of the nation now turn to Ohio, where Declaration 250 will commemorate the actual 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

While July 4 marks the day Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, August 2, 1776, marks the day 56 delegates stepped forward and signed the document, pledging their lives and fortunes to the cause of liberty.

Declaration 250 has been created to honor that defining moment by inviting Americans to gather on its 250th anniversary and symbolically sign the Declaration once again. Declaration 250 is uniquely Ohio's story. Just 37 years after the Declaration was signed, Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry's victory in the Battle of Lake Erie helped preserve the independence first declared in Philadelphia.

"Declaration 250 is about more than remembering history," said David Zavagno, executive director of the Lake Erie Heritage Foundation. "We invite Americans from every state to come to Ohio and commemorate not only what our founders declared, but what they were willing to sign."

It is fitting that Americans now return to the shores of Lake Erie to commemorate both the courage to declare freedom and the determination to preserve it.

FREE HEADLINE CONCERT SERIES

Friday, July 31, 7 p.m. – Asia

Saturday, Aug. 1 – 7 p.m. – Jefferson Starship

Sunday, Aug. 2 – 7:00 p.m. – Lee Greenwood

DECLARATION 250 HIGHLIGHTS

America's National Signing Ceremony

Ohio State University Marching Band ceremonial ensemble

Bowling Green State University Falcon Marching Band

United States Navy Band

United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

Bristol County Fifes & Drums

Freedom Village

Revolutionary War living-history encampments

Maritime heritage programming

Military ceremonies and patriotic presentations

ROCKET 250 fireworks spectacular over Lake Erie

Contact: Joe Mosbrook | [email protected]

SOURCE Lake Erie Heritage Foundation