Decoding the Global Vasectomy Market 2023: Trends, Strategies, and Regulatory Insights

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vasectomy Market (2023-2028) by Drug, Type, Patients, End Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vasectomy Market is on track to achieve remarkable growth, with forecasts indicating a substantial increase from USD 19.31 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 27.97 billion by 2028.

This upward trajectory corresponds to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.68%, as revealed by an extensive industry analysis.

Vasectomy, a widely recognized and efficient male sterilization surgical procedure, involves the surgical interruption of the vas deferens to prevent sperm transport. Importantly, this method poses no hindrance to sexual function and offers permanent contraception.

With global concerns about overpopulation mounting and its far-reaching implications for resources and healthcare systems, there is growing governmental and organizational support for family planning initiatives, contributing to a heightened demand for vasectomy services.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Escalating Population Concerns and Government Initiatives for Encouraging Sterilization
  • Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

Restraints:

  • Potential Risks Associated With Vasectomy Surgeries

Opportunities:

  • Increased Investments Driving Research and Development, Coupled With Technological Advancements

Challenges:

  • Limited Awareness and Social Taboos Surrounding Vasectomy

In line with the evolving trends of modern healthcare, there is an evident shift towards minimally invasive procedures. Vasectomy is positioned at the forefront of this trend due to its appealing attributes such as faster recovery, reduced discomfort, and heightened effectiveness. Noteworthy investments in research and development efforts, paired with technological innovations, are catalyzing the growth potential of the vasectomy market.

The competitive landscape is marked by prominent industry players, as highlighted through the utilization of the Competitive Quadrant analysis, which considers industry position and market performance scores. Among the well-regarded companies mentioned are Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Further insights are provided through an in-depth Ansoff Matrix analysis, which delineates strategies for company growth based on Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification.

Why Invest in This Report:

  • Comprehensive evaluation of the Global Vasectomy Market
  • Verifiable data sourced from credible and authoritative channels, with projections derived from established research methodologies
  • Thorough market analysis employing Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and Ansoff Matrix
  • Exploration of the regulatory landscape and insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
  • Tailored research options available to cater to specific needs and preferences

Market Segmentation:

The Global Vasectomy Market is systematically segmented across several parameters, encompassing Drug, Type, Patients, End Users, and Geography.

  • Drug: Anesthetics, Antibiotics, Painkillers (Painkillers hold a dominant market share)
  • Type: Conventional, Minimally Invasive, No-Scalpel (Minimally invasive vasectomy commands a significant market share)
  • Patients: Animal, Human (Human procedures dominate the market share)
  • End Users: Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Hospitals & clinics exhibit considerable market share)
  • Geography: Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (Americas command the largest market share)

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp.
  • Advanced Meditech International Inc
  • Allergan PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Cipla Ltd.
  • Endo International PLC
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Sklar Surgical Instruments
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

165

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$19.31 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$27.97 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.6 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q50u9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Addressing the Fragile: 2023 Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market's Growth Driven by Research and Collaboration

Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $62.9 Billion by 2028: Data Security Takes Center Stage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.