Deconstructing OCD Through the Use of Multiple Operant Behavioral Tasks in Rodents, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the limitations of traditional behavioral assays in modeling psychiatric disorders. Attendees will gain insight into the application of operant paradigms to dissect endophenotypes such as perseveration, compulsivity, anxiety, habit formation, and cognitive inflexibility. The featured speakers will discuss how operant approaches advance the discovery and evaluation of next-generation OCD therapies.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite decades of research, the development of central nervous system (CNS) drugs continues to face significant challenges. The majority of compounds targeting psychiatric indications fail in clinical trials, including an unmet need for treatment resistance in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). While traditional approaches have provided valuable insights they fall short in capturing the complexity and heterogeneity of psychiatric disorders, including OCD.

This webinar will explore emerging approaches to deconstruct complex syndromes such as OCD into measurable endophenotypes such as perseveration, compulsivity, habit formation, anxiety and cognitive inflexibility. Case examples will be presented, which highlight how endophenotype-driven tasks can more closely mirror aspects of human OCD behaviors and have the potential for improved translational relevance.

Attendees will gain insights into the current status of operant methodologies for measuring compulsive behaviour, including how endophenotype-based assays can help overcome the limitations of pharmacologically induced models and enhance predictive validity. By deconstructing complex psychiatric conditions into component behaviors, researchers can refine preclinical testing strategies and better align outcomes with clinical endpoints.

Register now to discover how next-generation operant approaches are shaping the future of OCD therapeutics.

Join Guy Higgins, PhD, Global CSO, Transpharmation Ltd., Adjunct Professor, Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology, University of Toronto; Parisa Moazen, PhD, Scientific Director, Global Scientific Representative of Cognition and Aging, Transpharmation Ltd; and Trevor Robbins, PhD, Professor, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge, for the live webinar on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Deconstructing OCD Through the Use of Multiple Operant Behavioral Tasks in Rodents.

