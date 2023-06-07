Decorative Laminates Global Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030: Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Laminates: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Decorative Laminates estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low Pressure Laminates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Pressure Laminates segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Decorative Laminates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured) -

  • Abet Laminati S.p.A.
  • AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • Arclin, Inc.
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
  • Arpa Industriale S.p.A.
  • ATI Decorative Laminates
  • Beaulieu International Group N.V.
  • Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited
  • Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG
  • Financiera Maderera S.A.
  • Fletcher Building Limited
  • FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG
  • FunderMax GmbH
  • GreenPly Industries Limited
  • Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited
  • Kronospan Limited
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc.
  • Panolam Industries International, Inc. (Panolam Surface Systems)
  • Pfleiderer Group Spolka Akcyjna
  • Rougier S.A.
  • Swiss Krono Holding AG
  • Tarkett S. A.
  • Timber Products Company
  • Westag & Getalit AG

What's New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials
  • Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates
  • Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
  • Decorative Laminates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth
  • High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal
  • Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Decor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
  • Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops
  • Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion
  • Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue
  • High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing
  • Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction
  • Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring
  • Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
  • Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring
  • Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?
  • Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace
  • Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons
  • The DIY Culture: Catching On
  • Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture
  • Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Exponential Increase in Urbanization
  • Population Growth
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jshef

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Wide Format Printers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth

Customized Premixes Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030: Emergence of Fit & Active Consumer Drives Sports Nutrition Market Mainstream

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.