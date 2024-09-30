Decorative Lighting Market to Grow by USD 8.65 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Premiumization from Evolving Product Design, with AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Decorative Lighting Market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.65 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.52% during the forecast period. Evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of smart lighting systems. However, perceived value gap of customers poses a challenge - Key market players include Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Current Lighting Solutions LLC, Fagerhults Belysning AB, Feit Electric Co. Inc., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Jaquar India, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM Licht AG, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite.

Decorative Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8651.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Current Lighting Solutions LLC, Fagerhults Belysning AB, Feit Electric Co. Inc., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Jaquar India, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM Licht AG, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite

The Decorative Lighting Market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of smart lighting systems. These systems, which integrate IoT technology, enable users to control lighting products via mobile apps and voice-activated assistants. Smart LEDs, a key component of these systems, are driving this trend as vendors focus on LED technology. Philips Hue, a notable player, offers a range of smart lighting products including bulbs, lamps, and strips, controllable via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Cortana. This technology allows users to customize lighting experiences, controlling colors and syncing with media. The market's expansion is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The decorative lighting market is experiencing significant growth, with various types of lighting gaining popularity. Wall mounted and ceiling lights are trending, offering functional and aesthetic value. Flourescent and LED lights are favored for their energy efficiency and longevity. Bulk purchases and custom orders are common in this industry. The use of fiber optic and RGB lights adds a unique touch to interiors and exteriors. Decorative lighting is a crucial element in creating inviting and visually appealing spaces. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by technological advancements and consumer demand.

The decorative lighting market is highly fragmented, with numerous international and regional brands catering to residential customers. Superior quality and unique designs are key customer demands, as this market prioritizes aesthetics over brand recognition. Retailers offer diverse designs, making the market more design-driven. Price is a major consideration for customers, leading to a high-value gap and challenging established brands to lower prices, potentially hindering market growth.

The Decorative Lighting Market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Decorative lights, such as functionality, design, and color, play a crucial role in creating ambiance and enhancing the aesthetic value of spaces. However, the increasing competition and the need for cost-effective solutions pose a challenge. Decorative lights require a decent amount of energy to function, leading to higher rbills. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is growing, making it necessary for decorative lighting manufacturers to adapt and offer energy-efficient alternatives. Another challenge is the rapid technological advancements, including smart lighting and voice control, which require significant investment in research and development. Overall, the decorative lighting market must balance design, functionality, and sustainability to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Ceiling

2.2 Wall mounted

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The decorative lighting market primarily relies on offline sales channels, including retail formats such as specialty stores, furniture stores, department stores, DIY stores, hypermarkets, and wholesalers. Builders and contractors also purchase decorative lights from these sources. Customers prefer retail lighting stores for personalized assistance and product insights, leading to increased sales. Wholesalers, contractors, and distributors cater to the needs of builders of residential apartments. This offline distribution strategy will continue to drive growth in the decorative lighting market.

Research Analysis

The Decorative Lighting Market encompasses a wide range of lighting fixtures designed to enhance Room ambiance and complement Modern décor. Producers focus on Functionality and Design, offering various options such as Fiber fixtures, Ceramic, Glass, Bamboo, Carved wood, and LED filament or LED light solutions. Decorative lighting comes in various forms, including LED decorative lighting, incandescent decorative, pendants, string lights, tape lights, lamps, and wireless technology-enabled smart lighting systems. Energy efficiency is a key consideration, with rising disposable income driving demand for energy-efficient decorative options. Service quality is paramount, with offerings including flush mount, sconce lightings, and ceiling lighting solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Decorative Lighting Market encompasses a wide range of lighting fixtures designed to enhance interior and exterior spaces for aesthetic and functional purposes. These lighting solutions include wall lights, floor lamps, table lamps, chandeliers, and more. Decorative lighting is often used to create mood, highlight specific areas, and add visual interest to living spaces. Materials used in decorative lighting can vary from glass, metal, plastic, and fabric, among others. LED technology is increasingly popular due to its energy efficiency and long lifespan. Smart technology integration allows users to control lighting through apps or voice commands, adding convenience and customization options. Decorative lighting is a growing market, driven by consumer demand for unique and innovative designs, as well as the ongoing shift towards energy-efficient solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Ceiling



Wall Mounted



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

