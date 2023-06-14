DECOWRAPS LAUNCHES EVOLVEFLEX™

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC

14 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

A Game-Changer in Sustainable Floral Packaging

MIAMI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decowraps, a leading manufacturer of floral packaging, proudly introduces EvolveFlex™, a sustainable film made with 90% post-consumer recycled plastic. This innovative product offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional floral packaging films that heavily rely on virgin materials.

"After witnessing the challenges faced in recycling plastic films in the US, we felt compelled to take responsibility for our sustainability initiatives," explained Steven Tchira, CEO at Decowraps. "By incorporating recycled content into our products and actively replacing up to 90% of virgin plastics in the industry, we are making substantial strides towards achieving a circular economy."

EvolveFlex™ offers a wide range of thicknesses and transparency options, meeting the diverse needs of the floral industry. It is suitable for various cut flowers and potted plant packaging options and is available in HDPE and CPP versions. The HDPE version is recyclable at store drop-off locations, keeping the material in the circular economy cycle, supporting sustainable packaging and recycling initiatives. This allows our customers to make an environmentally conscious choice while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Undergoing rigorous testing, EvolveFlex™ meets the industry's stringent standards for strength and sealability. Through a meticulous process of gathering, sorting, and filtering recyclable materials, we transform them into raw material for the film. Our robust supply chain ensures consistent quality and timely delivery, providing customers with confidence and peace of mind.

In addition to its positive environmental impact, EvolveFlex™ generates social benefits by creating new sources of employment and income for at-risk communities through the collection and processing of recycled materials.

As a company dedicated to sustainability, Decowraps invests significantly in the research and development of eco-friendly packaging solutions. "We are thrilled to introduce EvolveFlex™, a high-impact, cost-effective sustainable option that maintains exceptional quality," said Tchira.

Decowraps is excited to incorporate EvolveFlex™ into its stock line and material options for custom products, presenting it as the preferred sustainable choice for floral packaging. By selecting EvolveFlex™ with its 90% recycled content, customers make an immediate and tangible difference in their sustainability efforts. No longer relying on end consumers to recycle the product, EvolveFlex™ actively converts landfill-bound waste into new products, significantly reducing plastic waste and promoting a circular economy.

For more information about EvolveFlex™ and Decowraps' sustainable efforts, please visit www.decowraps.com.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Southeast Mechanical in 2022. Other current and former investments include Splash Car Wash, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

