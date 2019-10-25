DediProg Technology presents the breakthroughs in UFS programming efficiency at Munich Productronica Exhibition 2019

DP3000-G3 is the 3 rd generation programming automation which has tremendous improvement in IC programming capability and features. It can be installed with the latest NuProgPlus programmer to enable 96 programming socket sites and accelerate UFS device programming speed up to 180 Mbytes/second. This configuration increases the UFS device programming performance up to 5X (times) compare with comparable solution. For general microcontroller programming, it achieves production throughput up to 3,500 UPH (device output per hour).

NuProgPlus programmer is the industry first ALL-IN-ONE programmer which covers all types of IC programming including UFS/eMMC and MCUs in a single programmer. NuProgPlus is designed to fulfill IC programming needs for the next 10 years which covers a wide range of programming protocols, differential signals, programming integrity, security programming and shortest programming time.

DediProg also has released DP2T to satisfy the market with a cost-efficient programming automation for production environment that is high-mix and low-volume. The DP2T can be configured with accessories to automate the IC device in Tape & Reel, JEDEC Tray, and AOI optical inspection at about 1,000 UPH throughput. Single automation process can be accomplished by DP2T to minimize the human handling, improve quality, and increase efficiency.

DediProg improves and leapfrogs in the programming technology with more than 250 programming automation installed globally and more than 800 units of UFS programmers shipped. DediProg's leadership in IC programming is strengthening further with the breakthroughs in programmers and automation.

At Munich Productronica Exhibition, both DediProg and DediProg's Germany distributor, AdoptSMT Europe GmbH will showcase IC programming technologies at Hall B2, Booth 117 and Hall A3, Booth 181 respectively.

About DediProg Technology

DediProg designs and specializes in IC programming solution. As the known expert in IC programming, DediProg's automation is capable to manage tiny WLCSP package and configurable for different programming needs. DediProg also established technical support team in different regions to provide IC programming consultation and services to customers globally.

