Deem and Deltek Announce Partnership to Integrate Travel and Expense Platforms

Deem's next-generation business travel management platform uses advanced technologies to provide optimized solutions for travelers, corporate travel managers and travel management companies. Integrating travel and expense systems through Deem's Open Expense Alliance, improves travel expense management for business travelers and corporations. As travelers' book flights, hotels and services using Work Fource, expenses will automatically flow to the integrated Deltek expense reporting software.

"At Deem, our mission is to transform corporate travel," said John F. Rizzo, CEO and President, Deem. "Together, Deem and Deltek are uniquely positioned to provide superior travel booking and expense management solutions to corporations of all sizes. We are dedicating our attention, teams and resources to working with partners that change the way corporations manage their travelers and travel program."

"Travelers everywhere have challenges submitting expense reports," said Todd Kaiser, SVP Business Development, Deem. "At Deem, we're taking as much of that pain away as possible by automatically passing travel booking data into expense reporting software, like Deltek's. This saves users from manually entering expenses and allows corporate travel managers to better control travel spending."

"At Deltek, we continue to lead the way in developing innovative systems with flexibility and scale to meet the dynamic needs of businesses wanting to maximize productivity and effectiveness of their people," said Warren Linscott, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Deltek. "The partnership with Deem reinforces our commitment to bring project-based businesses real solutions to reduce costs, streamline processes and ensure compliance. An integrated solution allowing data to flow directly from Deem Work Fource into our expense management applications, creates a low touch process for the creation and submission of expense reports, while reducing the opportunity for errors. This gives time back to our customers' billable employees."

Deltek's expense management solutions provide a comprehensive platform for expense entry, authorizations and approvals. With an intuitive workflow, extensive reporting capabilities and compliance with government regulations, businesses can expect to see reductions in expense processing costs and inaccurate charges, greater operational efficiencies and fewer delays in authorizations and approvals. Additionally, Deltek's integrated expense solution provides managerial control and flexibility for end-users to make changes quickly and ultimately ensure greater accuracy of reports.

To learn more about Deem and Deltek, visit the Deltek Marketplace.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

