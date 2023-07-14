Deenova's newest product line, AIDE, pursues successful launch with new contract award at Longjumeau Hospital in France

News provided by

Deenova

14 Jul, 2023, 00:00 ET

MILAN, Italy, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deenova, the undisputed leading supplier of innovative pharmacy automation solutions for healthcare facilities, is delighted to announce the recent contract acquisition at Longjumeau Hospital in France, marking another milestone in the successful launch of its cutting-edge product line, AIDE. The contract includes the deployment of one AIDE-CUT, the unparalleled Deenova's automation robot for medications repackaging in unit dose, and one AIDE-PICK, the most innovative automated patient therapy dispensation robot.

The AIDE product line redefines the unit dose pharmacy automation technology through maximizing operational efficiency, ensuring full medication traceability. By automating medication management, Longjumeau Hospital aims to significantly secure the medication circuit within the hospital, reduce the risk of errors and enhance medication administration accuracy, resulting in improved patient outcomes. AIDE line also streamlines the therapy dispensing process, automatically manages medication orders, and alleviates the burden on healthcare staff, especially pharmacy technicians and nurses.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Longjumeau Hospital to improve their medication management governance with AIDE solutions," exclaimed Loic Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova France. "The implementation of AIDE-CUT and AIDE-PICK, will optimize unit dose preparation and therapy dispensation processes, minimizing errors and improving patient safety."

Longjumeau Hospital is part of the Nord-Essonne hospital group (GHNE) and provides a wide range of healthcare services, including critical care and surgery, with state-of-the-art technical equipment.

"The successful launch of Deenova's AIDE product line in France is a promising achievement for the group," said Christophe Jaffuel, Chief Commercial Officer of Deenova. "We are delighted with the very positive response and adoption of AIDE solutions, and this success sets a strong foundation for our future endeavors. With several projects already in the pipeline across Europe, we are confident in the transformative impact that the AIDE product line will have on medication management and patient care."

Deenova's automation solutions garnered recognition across Europe for streamlining closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability and enhancing patient safety in healthcare facilities. The company offers a comprehensive range of innovative products designed to reduce therapy errors and optimize workflow efficiency. The company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering exceptional customer service have made it a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, with a presence in almost 100 hospitals in seven European countries.

Contacts:
Christophe Jaffuel[email protected]
Martina Buccianti[email protected], +39 0523 785311

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153586/4162667/DEENOVA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deenova

Also from this source

La nouvelle ligne de produits Deenova, AIDE, poursuit son lancement avec succès en remportant un nouveau contrat à l'hôpital de Longjumeau en France

En Francia, la línea de productos más nueva de Deenova, AIDE, consolida un lanzamiento exitoso con la adjudicación de un nuevo contrato en el Hospital Longjumeau

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.