Deep Eddy Vodka Introduces All-New Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka Nationwide - Making One of the Most Popular Cocktails Easier Than Ever

"Deep Eddy has always believed the best moments happen effortlessly—and great cocktails shouldn't be complicated," said Julie Cole, Brand Director. "With Deep Eddy Espresso, we created the perfect espresso martini in a bottle. It lets people enjoy one of today's most popular cocktails whenever the moment calls for it – day or night!"

Simply Shake, Pour and Enjoy!

Handcrafted in small batches with REAL espresso and Deep Eddy's signature 10-times distilled, 80-proof vodka, Deep Eddy Espresso delivers the premium flavor of an espresso martini with none of the hassle. Bold roasted espresso is balanced by hints of creamy vanilla and toasted caramel for a smooth, velvety finish that tastes just like your favorite espresso martini—without the complicated ingredients or lengthy prep. Naturally gluten free and lower in calories than many traditional coffee cocktails, Deep Eddy Espresso makes it easier than ever to shake, pour and enjoy a premium cocktail anytime the moment calls for it.

Shake Up Your Day Drink

Whether enjoyed in a classic Espresso Martini, chilled and served as a shot or incorporated into creative coffee-inspired cocktails, Deep Eddy Espresso offers a premium cocktail experience without the complexity.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

2.5 oz Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka

Shake, Serve & Enjoy!

ESPRESSO MARTINI SHOT

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka

Instructions – Fill shot glass with chilled Deep Eddy Espresso– it's that easy!

WHITE RUSSIAN

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka

0.5 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Half & Half

Combine rich Deep Eddy Espresso with Vanilla Vodka and Half & Half in a shaker with ice. Shake, strain and enjoy!

AUSTIN AFFOGATO (frozen)

2 oz. Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka

0.5 oz. Carolan's Irish Cream

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Add the Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka, Carolan's Irish Cream, vanilla ice cream, and ice to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a chilled rocks glass or stemmed cocktail glass. Garnish with a light dusting of cocoa powder.

Available Nationwide

Find Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka wherever Deep Eddy is sold with an SRP of $16.99 for a 750ml bottle. A party in a bottle of any size, Deep Eddy Espresso is also available in 50ml, 100ml, 375ml, 1L, and 1.75L sizes.

As espresso martinis continue dominating cocktail menus, social feeds and at-home entertaining, Deep Eddy saw an opportunity to make the experience simpler without sacrificing quality. To learn more, dive into DeepEddyVodka.com or follow @DeepEddyVodka on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT DEEP EDDY VODKA: Deep Eddy Vodka is a high-quality vodka with an even higher purpose: to bring people together for good times. Created in Austin, Texas in 2010, it was named after a beloved city swimming hole, a place known locally for lively crowds and laid-back fun. The brand embodies everything essential to Austin— sunshine, stellar vibes, ample excuses to get together with friends — and bottles it up for the world to enjoy. The result is a refreshing family of real vodkas made with real ingredients for real fun. All meant to be enjoyed however, wherever and with whatever you like. The company's line of products includes Deep Eddy Original Vodka, Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka, Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Deep Eddy Orange Vodka and Deep Eddy Lime Vodka. Most recently, Deep Eddy Pineapple was named World's Best Flavored Vodka at the 2026 World Drinks Awards. An Established Growth Brand according to Beverage Information Group, Deep Eddy Vodka is recognized for its unique production process and incorporation of real, natural ingredients in its flavors. More information on the brand can be found at @DeepEddyVodka on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, or at www.deepeddyvodka.com.

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CONTACT:

Kaitlynn West

[email protected]

(502) 413-0230

SOURCE Heaven Hill Brands