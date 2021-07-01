Deep Indian Kitchen's New Chicken Vindaloo Wins People Magazine 2021 Food Award

Deep Indian Kitchen's Chicken Vindaloo is always made from scratch, with a hot spice, coconut-based sauce, perfected through a slow batch cooking process. The chicken is marinated, then simmered, for a total of 15 hours in a blend of coconut, chili peppers and other spices. Finally, it's served over turmeric rice for a delicious, spicy experience.

"We are honored to be named the Best Frozen Dinner by PEOPLE magazine," said Deepak "Deep" Amin, CEO of Deep Foods Inc, owner of Deep Indian Kitchen. "It's a testament to the dedication and determination of my family and all of our employees to custom-make authentic Indian cuisine so we can share the best of India with America."

Staying true to tradition, all Deep Indian Kitchen frozen entrees, samosas, naan and pizzas are always made from scratch without any artificial ingredients and prepared in small batches with layers of flavor intricately added during time-intensive cooking processes. Deep Indian Kitchen's products are available in the frozen aisle of grocery chains nationwide, with its colorful, vibrant packaging that welcomes consumers into a memorable Indian food experience.

About Deep Indian Kitchen/Deep Foods

Deep Indian Kitchen, part of the Deep Foods family-owned-and-operated company, is both the #1 frozen Indian food brand in the U.S. and a popular chain of fast-casual Indian restaurants in the heart of NYC. Deep Indian Kitchen's deeply flavorful, ready-in-minutes meals, breads, and appetizers are currently sold in more than 8,000 natural and conventional grocery stores. It's the company's mission that its food not only taste good, but also do good. That's why every purchase of its products benefits the Deepkiran Foundation, a company-founded charitable organization that helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India. For more information, check out deepindiankitchen.com or @deepindiankitchen on social media.

