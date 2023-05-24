Deep Indian Kitchen's New Restaurant Serves Up The Best Of India In A Modern Experience

#1 Indian Brand on Social Media to Bring Exclusive Recipes to Life at Innovation Kitchen

UNION, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Indian Kitchen, the groundbreaking fast-casual restaurant concept and fastest growing frozen Indian food brand in the US, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Restaurant & Innovation Kitchen at its Headquarters in Union, NJ. The brand's always made-from-scratch recipes have already made it the #1 fastest selling Frozen Indian brand in America, and it will begin regularly testing exciting new flavor combinations and formats at its Innovation Kitchen to roll out to grocery stores nationwide.

Deep Indian Kitchen’s new Restaurant & Innovation Kitchen in Union, NJ will begin regularly testing exciting new flavor combinations and formats to roll out to grocery stores nationwide.
"Deep Indian Kitchen's new restaurant features fresh new formats and products for consumers to enjoy in addition to our award-winning entrees, naan and samosas. Our goal has always been to share the best and as much of India's culture through food as we can and our new Union, NJ location features our most innovative ideas in a digital-forward fast-casual concept," said Deepak Amin, president and CEO, Deep Foods. We're excited to help consumers explore more of India and see what they like best."

This dedication to educating America on authentic Indian cuisine and elevating Indian culture echoes throughout the entire Deep Indian Kitchen brand. As the #1 Indian Brand on social media and in frozen food, Deep Indian Kitchen leverages the power of audiovisual experiences and its proprietary, custom-made family recipes and highest quality ingredients to make complex Indian food easily accessible. 

Deep Indian Kitchen's new restaurant experience will take this one step further by bringing its family kitchen and digital savvy to life outside the home. Consumers will experience a photography-based ordering kiosk to help educate them on the cuisine and explain their options, and an open kitchen showcasing robust layers of flavor and customizable spice levels prepared live and cooked over 3-foot flames.

Deep Indian Kitchen will roll out its new options to its additional Manhattan-based restaurant locations beginning in Q2 2023.

About Deep Indian Kitchen / Deep Foods
Deep Indian Kitchen's parent company, Deep Foods, was founded by Bhagwati Amin in 1977 and has grown to become the largest Indian Food company in America. It is now owned and operated by three generations of the Amin family under the leadership of her son, Deepak Amin. Deep Foods launched the Deep Indian Kitchen brand in 2019 and it has quickly become one of the fastest growing food brands in the US. The brand includes a line of always-made-from scratch frozen meals and appetizers sold in over 19,000 grocery stores nationwide and fast Casual Restaurants in NY / NJ.

Deep Indian Kitchen's mission is to share the best of Indian culture through food that not only tastes good but also does good. Every purchase of Deep Indian Kitchen product benefits the Deepkiran Foundation, which helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India.

Deep Indian Kitchen's newest opening is located at 1080 Springfield Rd, Union, NJ. Hours of operation will be M-F, 11:00AM9:00PM and Sat – Sun 11:00AM9:30PM. For more information on Deep Indian Kitchen fast-casual locations, or to find Deep Indian Kitchen products at store near you, visit deepindiankitchen.com and follow the brand on social media, @deepindiankitchen. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

*Spins/IRI figures reflect frozen Indian entree, snacks and appetizer sales unit trends over the last 24 weeks ending 4.23.23.

SOURCE Deep Indian Kitchen

