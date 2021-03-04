Deep Six Debuts Delta 8 THC in King of Prussia, West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, Willow Grove, Folsom

Deep Six president Nick Kruczaj, Air Force veteran and cannabis entrepreneur, remarked, "Delta 8 has done wonders for our customers in Scranton and Harrisburg. We're thrilled to have the freedom to bring the benefits of THC 8 to the Philly Main Line."

No med card? No problem for users in West Chester, Ridley, and Springfield areas.

He added, "THC 8 is here for people who need help in King of Prussia, Plymouth Meeting, Willow Grove, and all through the Main Line if they can't obtain a PA medical marijuana card. We can use our Delta 8 THC dispensary know-how to help people to experience these full relaxation & mood-lifting effects for themselves. We'll also continue to carry CBD products for cannabis treatment seekers who don't wish to experience the 'high.'"

Deep Six customers in West Chester report using Delta 8 THC for everything from PTSD to simple relaxation. They enjoy a soothing, clear-headed "buzz" without the paranoia & anxiety that traditional Delta 9 THC cannabis can cause.

Deep Six in Folsom, neighboring Ridley and Springfield, offers a range of hemp-derived vape, oil tincture, and edible forms. The stores' Rewards program lets them thank their customers more directly - with discounts, exclusive sales, and more. Combined, these have transformed Deep Six from a curious convenience to a communicative, welcoming retail operation.

"People owe it to themselves to try Delta 8 in Philadelphia," said Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep Six CBD. "I use a Delta 8 microdose as a more natural alternative to attention medications such as Ritalin. I've battled with ADHD for my entire life - Delta 8 THC oil tincture, used consistently in tiny doses, helps me to maintain focus in my daily professional and personal lives."

