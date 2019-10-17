Deepak Chopra and Alice Walton Announce Sages and Scientists 2019 Symposium

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times best-selling author Deepak Chopra and philanthropist Alice Walton announced that the Sages and Scientists 2019 Symposium, the pre-eminent convening of global well-being experts and thought leaders of its kind, will be held November 14-17 in Bentonville, Arkansas at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Tickets for the Sages and Scientists 2019 Symposium are now available to the public and can be purchased online at www.sagesandscientists.org .

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, and Chopra Global, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism.?Chopra is the author of more than 85 books translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His latest book is Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential.

"The Sages and Scientists Symposium is a catalyst for our work to improve global well-being trends and reveal the future of integrative health, humanity and the cosmos," said Chopra, founder of Chopra Global and the Chopra Foundation. "If you are concerned about well-being – whether for children in small communities or multi-national companies that span continents, this Symposium is for you."

"Together, we can create a peaceful, just, sustainable, healthy and joyful world," Chopra said.

"Using the power of convening to address and overcome critical challenges, like well-being, is a key component of the Sages and Scientists mission," Alice Walton said. "I look forward to having this important conversation in Bentonville at Crystal Bridges, a special place to all who visit."

Bentonville, known for its access to Crystal Bridges' world-class American Art collection as well as its expansive 400-mile cycling and hiking trail system, is part of Northwest Arkansas — one of the fastest growing regions in the country and an emerging hub for entrepreneurship in the American Heartland.

The Symposium will bring together global experts and thought leaders who will explore the future of well-being. They include: Dr. Rudolph E. Tanzi, Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Anousheh Ansari, CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation; Arthur Brooks, Professor at Harvard University; Desh Deshpande, Ph.D., President and Chairman of the Sparta Group, LLC; John Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins; Kat Graham, actress, singer, dancer and producer; Naveen Jain, Founder - Moon Express; Viome; Bluedot; TalentWise; Intelius and InfoSpace; Paul Tudor Jones, Founder and Co-Chairman of Tudor Investment Corporation; and Dava Newman, Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Sages and Scientists:

Deepak Chopra and the Chopra Foundation first launched Sages and Scientists in 2010 and has held four symposiums, all in California. The Sages and Scientists 2019 Symposium will be the first held in Bentonville, Arkansas. For more information on this year's symposium and to purchase tickets, visit www.sagesandscientists.org . The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization; tickets are tax deductible.

About Deepak Chopra:

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation , and Chopra Global , is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. Chopra is the author of more than 85 books translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His latest book is Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential . Chopra hosts a new podcast Infinite Potential and Daily Breath available on iTunes or Spotify www.deepakchopra.com

About Alice Walton:

Alice Walton is a committed patron of the arts and philanthropist. She founded Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and serves as chairwoman of the museum's Board of Directors. She is a board member of the Walton Family Foundation and founder of the Alice L. Walton Foundation. In 2017, she founded Art Bridges, a non-profit foundation that partners with institutions of all sizes to provide greater access to American art through projects that deeply engage communities. She was recognized by TIME magazine in 2012 as one of the most influential people in the world and was inducted into the International Women's Forum Hall of Fame in 2018.

