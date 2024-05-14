SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, is delighted to announce the resounding success of its participation as a gold sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai where participants could meet the Deepcoin team on both April 18th and 19th at their public booth. Deepcoin also provided an unforgettable Grand Party. Despite the unexpected weather, Deepcoin delivered beyond visitor expectations for an unforgettable experience and meaningful engagements.

Deepcoin Exhibits at TOKEN2049 Dubai and Celebrates Success with Grand Party

Visitors were welcomed and invited to engage directly with the Deepcoin team at their booth on the ground floor as it provided a unique opportunity for attendees to delve into the heart of the exchange's cutting-edge offerings and services and gain further insights into the cryptocurrency exchange that has garnered the trust of more than 10 million registered users spanning across 30 countries. The booth also served as a dynamic space for discussions on the latest advancements in the platform's security, trading stability, and retail trader-focused products that empower both experienced traders and newcomers alike to explore what Deepcoin offers as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking cryptocurrency platforms available.

Deepcoin stood out as a beacon of professionalism and innovation as their commitment to excellence and a user-centric approach were able to seize the opportunity to connect with industry decision-makers, forge partnerships, and showcase their cutting edge approach to providing their users with safe and pleasant trading features. The exchange thrived, affirming their position as a leader in the ever-evolving blockchain industry.

Deepcoin's Exclusive Networking Grand Party

The Grand Party during the evening of April 18th at the prestigious 3BK Restaurant in the iconic Burj Khalifa , served as a vibrant hub for industry leaders, partners, and enthusiasts to celebrate shared successes, explore new opportunities and strategic connections in the web3 industry.

"The success of the Deepcoin Grand Party is proof of the power in collaborations and innovation within the cryptocurrency industry," remarked Ego , Founder & CEO of Deepcoin. "We are immensely proud to have hosted such an extraordinary event, bringing together a diverse array of individuals united by their passion for crypto."

Deepcoin remains committed to building on the momentum generated by TOKEN2049 Dubai and the Deepcoin Grand Party, as it continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional user experiences. Deploying a steadfast focus on innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, Deepcoin is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of the web3 industry, driving progress, and fostering a more inclusive and prosperous ecosystem for all.

Event Contributors: Co-hosts, Sponsors, Partners & Media Support

Multiple parties contributed to the overall success at the Grand Party including respective partners, sponsors and co-hosts. WOW Earn, the co-host of the event, is a web3 ecosystem with more than 2 million users that has a range of cutting-edge solutions including their own wallet, a public blockchain, mining features, pricing decentralized apps, and their WOW coin. Their wallet currently supports more than 22 public chains and is one of the few wallets compatible with Wallet connect. Currently, the WOW Earn wallet has more than 15 functions including a multi-chain exchange, pledges and more than 10,000 dApps integrated. The wallet is both UX-friendly and very convenient withall the information users need in one place.

Telos , a sponsor of the event, is a growing network of networks (Layer 0) that was launched in 2018 without any ICO or VC funding and enables Zero Knowledge technology to support all industries and applications. The network is positioned to lead enterprise adoption into the world of borderless Web3 technology and decentralized solutions. The expanding Telos ecosystem now includes over 1.2 million accounts, hundreds of partners, and numerous dApps. The ecosystem is known for its impeccable 5-year record of zero downtime and is home to the world's fastest Ethereum Virtual Machine: the Telos EVM.

LFG , another sponsor of the event, builds projects exclusively on the Bitcoin ecosystem. The inaugural product, Mystic, debuted on April 20th, is a Decentralized Exchange specifically for Runes, mirroring the functionality of Uniswap on the Bitcoin network.

Multiple Media partners were also involved in helping the event promotion.

CoinTelegraph , a media partner of Deepcoin, was founded in 2013 and is the leading independent digital media resource covering a wide range of news on blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends.

BlockTempo , a partner of Deepcoin, is the most influential blockchain media in the global Chinese-speaking community, hosting all previous Asia Blockchain Summits (ABS), and leading key developments in the industry.

Techflow , another partnering media partner of Deepcoin, was established in 2020 and is renowned as the foremost Chinese crypto media for its exceptional original content and profound industry insights, setting the bar for content quality and social media influence.

BlockBeats , another partnering media partner of Deepcoin, was founded in 2018 and is a premier global blockchain media platform with over 8 million users. They have a reputation for delivering the latest news and insights on the Chinese Web 3.0 sector, earning their renown as "The Most Value-Discoverable Chinese Media."

Bitcoin TV , another media partner of Deepcoin, is dedicated to serving as a media bridge from web2 to web3. Having 4 years of broadcasting experience, the channel currently delivers 15 minute-long professional web3 news analysis on a daily basis.

WuBlockchain , another media partner of Deepcoin, is a globally famous cryptocurrency and blockchain media. It has extensive readership in both English and Chinese languages, with a readership across all platforms exceeding 1 million. It covers over 90% of global industry professionals and is considered essential reading for industry leaders worldwide.

PANews, another media partner of Deepcoin, established in March 2018, is a distinguished information platform in the blockchain and Web 3.0 field, offering cutting-edge information and research reports with an international perspective to industry entrepreneurs and innovators.

ChainCatcher , another media partner of Deepcoin, founded in January 2018, stands as a leading Web3 Chinese media with a substantial readership and influential partnerships with industry leaders.

Meta Era , another media partner of Deepcoin, is a premier Hong Kong-based media outlet championing global Web 3.0 and blockchain advancement. Their commitment lies in providing unparalleled, expert coverage to both its audience and industry peers. Their dedicated focus on the digital frontier has led them to be at the forefront of shaping the new era of the internet.

NewsBTC , another media partner of Deepcoin, was established in 2013 and is a pioneer in the crypto industry and a wholly-owned, independent publisher. It believes in the power of information and its role in positively shaping the future of the global economy.

Bitcoinist.com , another media partner of Deepcoin, is the ultimate resource for bitcoin and blockchain industry news, reviews and web3 education. Bitcoinist is currently one of the prime sources for information about Bitcoin, digital currency and blockchain technology.

Live Bitcoin News , another media partner of Deepcoin, is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news, technical analysis, and other altcoins. It is dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Ego , Founder & CEO of Deepcoin, expressed his gratitude to all the involving partners for their support and cooperation, stating: "I am grateful for all the help and cooperation the company has receiving with our amazing partners since each and every one of them played an important part in helping the Grand Party become the successful event it was." As Deepcoin continues to innovate and pave the way for the web3 future, the exchange remains committed to fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the industry, guided by its unwavering dedication to its traders all over the world.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

